ESG Food, Water & Energy Security
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SappiOnPoint PRTrialogueWWF South AfricaAdopt-a-SchooldotGOODSafripolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    ESG Food, Water & Energy Security

    aQuellé delivers hope and hydration during National Water Week

    Access to clean water is a daily challenge for many South African communities, especially those affected by ongoing water shortages and damaged municipal supply systems. As part of its commitment to making a difference, aQuellé continues to provide relief by delivering fresh drinking water to those in need.
    Issued by aQuellé
    26 Mar 2025
    26 Mar 2025
    aQuell&#233; delivers hope and hydration during National Water Week

    Most recently, aQuellé brought much-needed water to Kwandengezi, near Durban, to ensure that families have access to safe drinking water. This forms part of the brand’s ongoing efforts, which have also seen communities in Umlazi, Tongaat, Greytown, Msunduzi, Phoenix and KwaDukuza receive water aid in times of crisis.

    aQuell&#233; delivers hope and hydration during National Water Week

    Beyond emergency relief, aQuellé initiated a project to provide long-term solutions. The brand donated 25 water tanks to 25 communities in need. Each tank holds 5,000 litres of water, offering a sustainable source of clean water for schools and community members. The first of these tanks was installed at Aldinville Primary School in KwaDukuza, ensuring that learners will never have to miss school due to water shortages.

    aQuell&#233; delivers hope and hydration during National Water Week

    Michael Ngubane, director of aQuellé, highlighted the urgency of water security, stating: “Access to safe and clean drinking water is a challenge for many communities. In addition, frequent floods in recent years have caused considerable damage to municipal water supply systems and water has become scarce. That is why aQuellé has come here to help.”

    With National Water Week raising awareness about the importance of water conservation and World Water Day (22 March) reinforcing the need of protecting water resources, aQuellé’s efforts stand as a beacon of hope. For those receiving this water, the impact is immediate. As one community member expressed, “aQuellé has helped us very much. We are now able to drink healthy, clean water.”

    Water is life, and through every bottle delivered and every tank installed, aQuellé continues to make a meaningful difference - one drop at a time.

    Read more: Aquellé, Michael Ngubane
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz