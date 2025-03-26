aQuellé delivers hope and hydration during National Water Week

Access to clean water is a daily challenge for many South African communities, especially those affected by ongoing water shortages and damaged municipal supply systems. As part of its commitment to making a difference, aQuellé continues to provide relief by delivering fresh drinking water to those in need.

Most recently, aQuellé brought much-needed water to Kwandengezi, near Durban, to ensure that families have access to safe drinking water. This forms part of the brand’s ongoing efforts, which have also seen communities in Umlazi, Tongaat, Greytown, Msunduzi, Phoenix and KwaDukuza receive water aid in times of crisis.

Beyond emergency relief, aQuellé initiated a project to provide long-term solutions. The brand donated 25 water tanks to 25 communities in need. Each tank holds 5,000 litres of water, offering a sustainable source of clean water for schools and community members. The first of these tanks was installed at Aldinville Primary School in KwaDukuza, ensuring that learners will never have to miss school due to water shortages.

Michael Ngubane, director of aQuellé, highlighted the urgency of water security, stating: “Access to safe and clean drinking water is a challenge for many communities. In addition, frequent floods in recent years have caused considerable damage to municipal water supply systems and water has become scarce. That is why aQuellé has come here to help.”

With National Water Week raising awareness about the importance of water conservation and World Water Day (22 March) reinforcing the need of protecting water resources, aQuellé’s efforts stand as a beacon of hope. For those receiving this water, the impact is immediate. As one community member expressed, “aQuellé has helped us very much. We are now able to drink healthy, clean water.”

Water is life, and through every bottle delivered and every tank installed, aQuellé continues to make a meaningful difference - one drop at a time.



