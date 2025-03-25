Subscribe & Follow
Measures to protect penguin populations now in place
This follows the recent finalisation of a historic settlement agreement - in the form of a court order - securing critical protections for South Africa’s penguin populations.
The landmark agreement - reached between the fishing industry and conservation organisations BirdLife South Africa and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) - establishes island closures to safeguard the critically endangered African Penguin, while supporting sustainable fishing practices.
The order, issued by the Pretoria High Court, include Dassen Island.
To implement these closures, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George has amended permit conditions within the small pelagic fishery, encompassing the anchovy and sardine sectors, effective immediately.
“By restricting fishing near key island zones, we are securing a sustainable future for both our wildlife and our fishing communities,” the Minister said on Tuesday.
These measures will ensure a balanced approach, protecting vital habitats while supporting the long-term viability of the fishery.
“This is a pivotal moment for our marine biodiversity,” George said.
George further urged all stakeholders to adhere to the amended island closures and to ensure that skippers and operational personnel are duly informed.
“Compliance is essential to the success of this conservation effort,” said the Minister.
The African penguin is an integral component of South Africa’s coastal biodiversity and stands to benefit significantly from these measures.
“Our oceans are a shared legacy, and I am committed to ensuring they thrive for generations to come,” the Minister said.
The island closures represent a decisive step forward in that mission, and the Minister has reaffirmed his dedication to advancing policies that secure the prosperity of the nation’s natural resources.
Having secured more fish for the penguins, the Minister is currently progressing regulations on bunkering – the transfer of oil at sea – to further improve the penguin habitat.
