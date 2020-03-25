aQuellé celebrates 25 years by spreading more joy

For 25 years aQuellé has been refreshing South Africans with natural spring water and flavoured drinks! We are deeply grateful for God’s grace in reaching this milestone. To celebrate, aQuellé launched a limited-edition aluminium bottle and committed to donate 25 water tanks to 25 needy communities for every bottle sold.

The water bottling company installed a water tank at Aldinville Primary School in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, 30 July 2024. Michael Ngubane, director of aQuellé said, “Access to safe and clean drinking water is a challenge for many communities. In addition, frequent floods in recent years have caused considerable damage to municipal water supply systems and water has become a crisis. This is why aQuellé has come here to help. We brought the school a big tank of water and the children can be happy as they come to school.”

Each of the 25 donated water tanks holds 5,000 litres of water and is equipped with a tap, providing a sustainable source of water for community members and school children. "This day is the best day ever in the history of our school. We asked aQuellé for help, and today they have brought us a very large water tank," said Thulani Khumalo, principal of Aldinville Primary School. "The school will never have to close again because of water shortage. We now have a water tank that we can fill, and the learners can continue with their studies as normal."

The initiative is in line with aQuellé’s mission of spreading real joy. "We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years at aQuellé and look forward to delivering more water tanks to communities in need," said Nokukhanya Memela, who was part of the aQuellé team on the day." aQuellé is there to always share joy! We hope that the children will also learn to look out for their communities and those who need help." aQuellé is working with local municipalities and schools to install the additional tanks in communities that need safe and reliable access to water.

About aQuellé

Founded in 1997, aQuellé is a South African water brand sourced from natural underground springs in KwaZulu-Natal. Offering high-quality bottled water that refreshes throughout the country, aQuellé is known for its commitment to quality, purity, and spreading joy. It has become the most loved water brand in South Africa. For more information, visit aquelle.co.za.



