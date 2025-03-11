Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISTishala CommunicationsSecuritas® Financial GroupOnPoint PREdge GrowthNext GenerationThe Publicity WorkshopSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Finance Economy

    South Africa business activity contracts for fourth month in a row - PMI

    South Africa's private sector shrank in March for the fourth consecutive month, as output and sales declined amid economic uncertainty, a survey showed on Thursday, 3 April 2025.
    4 Apr 2025
    4 Apr 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    The S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.3 in March from 49.0 in February, remaining below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

    This was the second-lowest reading since July 2023, indicating ongoing challenges in the business environment.

    Output volumes decreased steadily, with firms attributing the decline to lower new orders, contract completions, and weaker consumer spending.

    New order volumes fell sharply, driven by economic and political uncertainties, although there was a slight uptick in international demand, particularly from African countries.

    "The March PMI figures confirmed a full quarter of declining business conditions in the South African private sector," said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

    "Demand levels continued to fall in March, with some panellists blaming the uncertain outlook on domestic fiscal policy and global trade, which has contributed to a waning of business confidence and a drop in customer spending," Owen said.

    On a positive note, cost pressures eased, with input price inflation reaching a five-month low. The rand's improved exchange rate helped mitigate supplier cost increases, leading to a marginal decline in selling prices for the first time since October 2024.

    Read more: Absa, PMI
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz