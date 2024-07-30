Automotive Maintenance
    South African winter car care: 6 parts that need your attention

    30 Jul 2024
    30 Jul 2024
    As winter is currently in South Africa, it's essential to focus on the parts of your car that endure the most strain during the colder months.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Vishal Premlall, national director of the Tyre Equipment Parts Association (Tepa) and an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), shares insights on how to keep your vehicle in top condition during winter.

    1. Battery: One of the most affected components in winter is the car battery.

    "Colder temperatures can reduce a battery’s efficiency and lifespan. It’s essential to check the battery's charge and ensure the terminals are clean and free from corrosion," says Premlall.

    2. Tyres: Tyres also face significant strain.

    "Tyre pressure can drop with the temperature, leading to under-inflated tyres, which can affect fuel efficiency and handling," Premlall explains.

    "Regularly check your tyre pressure and tread depth to ensure optimal performance and safety. And, of course, with the high levels of rainfall in many parts of the Western Cape, it is key to watch out for potholes that can not only damage tyres but cause rim damage as well.”

    3. Engine oil: Thicker oil can make it harder for your engine to turn over on cold mornings.

    If you are considering changing the oil, always consult your manufacturer's handbook to check the correct specifications on what oil to use and when to ensure smooth engine operation.

    4. Wiper blades and fluid: Visibility is crucial, especially during winter rains.

    Ensure your wiper blades are in good condition and that you have an appropriate mix of water and wiper fluid to prevent freezing and ensure clear visibility.

    5. Brakes: Brake performance can be compromised in colder temperatures.

    "Regular brake checks are vital to ensure your safety. Look out for any unusual sounds or sensations when braking and address them immediately," he says.

    6. Heating and defrosting system: A well-functioning heating and defrosting system is not just about comfort; it's a safety necessity.

    Premlall adds, "Make sure these systems are in good working order to maintain clear visibility and a comfortable driving environment."

    Regular maintenance and attention to these key areas can help keep your vehicle running smoothly throughout the winter months.

