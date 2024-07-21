Marketing & Media Media Freedom
    All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards winners

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    21 Jul 2024
    21 Jul 2024
    The Daily Maverick’s journalists took top honours at the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards (SBSJA) held on Saturday evening, 20 July in Johannesburg.
    Source ©: Sikuvile Awards The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards were announced on Saturday evening, 20 July
    Source ©: Sikuvile Awards Sikuvile Awards The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards were announced on Saturday evening, 20 July

    It took home four awards in total, followed closely by the The SABC and News24 journalists who won three awards apiece.

    Journalist of the Year was awarded to Daily Maverick'sLucas Ledwaba for his articlesOn a Quest for Healing Justice and Gold Mining Widows Battle with Trauma and Poverty, which also saw him win the Features category.

    With the Daily Maverick for only three years, Julia Evans is the Juby Mayet Rising Star of the Year for her research-based piece on using electric vehicles in South Africa’s minibus taxi industry.

    Its fourth award is for visual journalism.

    Source:
    Entries for the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards open 10 July

    26 Jun 2024

    The winners

    • Hard News: Joint winners Zikhona Tshona, Newzroom Afrika and Slindelo Masikane, eNCA

    • Indigenous Language Reporting in Community Media: Hlengiwe Ngwenya, SABC’s Cutting Edge

    • Community Service Reporting, Hazel Friedman Fokus on SABC2 for Oukloof

    • Investigative Journalism: News24, Kyle Cowan, Azarrah Karrim and Sipho Masondo for Mashatile Unmasked

    • Business Journalism: News24Business Nick Wilson for Convicted Health & Racquet fraudsters sub-let lucrative site to Virgin Active

    • Lifestyle: Nomvuyo Ntanjana, SABC Cutting Edge, for the portrayal of Bokamoso Buru Ntehelang

    • Columns or Editorial: Bhekisisa Mncube LitNet for The contested legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi

    • Visual journalism (Editorial cartoons & graphic layout): Thulani Ntsong, Maverick Citizen

    • News Photography: Ayanda Ndamane, African News Agency, Cape Times, An African for Pro-Palestine crowd clash with Police

    • Feature Photography: Theodore Jeptha, Daily Dispatchfor We walked a mile in their shoes... And it was terrifying

    • Best Sports Photograph: Bertram Malgas, News24 for Springbok-Ireland Rugby World Cup pool B clash, September 2023 and Rugby World Cup Springboks vs Romania match.

    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists
    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists

    5 Jun 2024

    The Awards are organised by the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).

    “In an era where disinformation and misinformation threaten societal stability, Sanef views these awards as crucial for raising public awareness about journalistic ethics.

    “By celebrating outstanding work, the awards help build public trust and credibility in the media, reinforcing the indispensable role of journalists in providing reliable information to the public,” says the Forum before the Awards.

    Press freedom in SA arduous

    Standard Bank is the Awards sponsor. Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Standard Bank SA, present at the Awards says that press freedom is the cornerstone of a vibrant and functioning democracy.

    “It remains critical that we protect the rights of journalists to report without fear of censorship or retribution."

    He says that the path to press freedom in SA has indeed been arduous.

    “This year, we mark 195 years since those initial battle lines were drawn—a testament to the tenacity of those who fought for the right to inform and be informed.”

    He adds that in a world where social media is taking over, it is important to remember that journalism is more than just a profession.

    “Through the lens of a camera, the stroke of a pen, and the click of a keyboard, you have the ability to influence public opinion, drive social change, and hold power to account.”

    New Sanef chairperson

    At the event outgoing chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, introduced Nwabisa Makunga, editor in chief – Sowetan, as the new Sanef chairperson.

    Makunga states on LinkedIn, “Yesterday I was elected chairperson of the South African National Editors Forum.

    “This is a responsibility I do not take lightly. It is trust by our industry that I intend to reciprocate with dedication to our craft.

    “The work of this organisation to defend our media freedom is phenomenal, its impact far-reaching and the demands on it ever increasing.

    “I’m honoured to be part of this journey with exceptional colleagues.”

    Read more: journalism, journalists, journalism awards, Business journalism, SABC, Cape Times, SANEF, News24, Daily Maverick, South African National Editors' Forum, Daily Dispatch, Sipho Masondo, LitNet, community journalism, Lungisa Fuzile, Danette Breitenbach, eNCA, Bhekisisa Mncube, hard news, Nick Wilson, Kyle Cowan, Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards, Nwabisa Makunga, Sbu Ngalwa
    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    Let's do Biz