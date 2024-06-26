Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Varsity VibeAlgoa FMPrimedia BroadcastingOrnicoArora OnlinePublicis Groupe AfricaEbony+IvoryStellenbosch University Language CentreAFDABusiness and Arts South AfricaOFM RadioTradewayBroad MediaKantarHuman8Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events & Conferencing News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Entries for the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards open 10 July

    26 Jun 2024
    26 Jun 2024
    The entry date for this year’s Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards (VJOY) has been announced as 10 July.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    Entrants can choose from 12 categories in which to enter their work:

    • Live Reporting and Breaking News
    • Investigative
    • Opinion
    • Lifestyle
    • Features
    • Photography
    • Sport
    • Financial and Economics
    • Politics
    • Sustainability
    • Innovation in Journalism 
    • Young Journalist of the Year Award

    “As we commemorate 30 years of democracy in South Africa, we are reminded of the importance of media as the fourth estate that is crucial to our democracy. Ethical, independent and critical journalism holds those in power accountable and brings transparency to affairs that matter.

    "Coinciding with 30 years of democracy, Vodacom South Africa celebrates 30 years of connecting South Africans and we are proud to be continuing our legacy of honouring excellence in journalism across a range of categories, recognising some of South Africa’s finest reporters and most newsworthy stories. Support for journalism remains paramount as the sustainability of journalism creates well-informed and connected societies,” said Takalani Netshitenzhe, director for external affairs at Vodacom South Africa.

    Mapi Mhlangu to lead the judging panel

    The judging panel for this year’s awards will once again be led by convener Mapi Mhlangu, who will guide her fellow judges as they debate the nuances of entries to decide which is the very best of the best. 

    From 3-5 July, Mhlangu will host two daily virtual media roadshows to inform interested entrants about the rules of the competition, and entry mechanisms.

    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists
    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists

    5 Jun 2024

    “Despite the significant strides made, the journalism sector faces numerous challenges today. These challenges demand a steadfast commitment to upholding ethical standards, reporting with integrity, and navigating the complexities of our time.

    "As we imagine the next decade, there is no room for failure in sound journalistic storytelling. The future of our country relies on the dedication of journalists to uncover the truth, spark conversations, and drive positive change. I encourage all journalists to submit their best works to the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards and be part of celebrating what has been achieved in the past 30 years”, said Mahlangu.

    Important information

    Journalists must enter their best work produced between 1 August 2023 and 31 July 2024, at www.journalist.vodacom.co.za.

    Entries open on 10 July and close midnight on 24 July, no late entries will be accepted.

    Finalists chosen from the five regions will compete at the national finals that will be held on 31 October: 

    • Region A: Gauteng
    • Region B: Free State, Northern Cape, Northwest and Limpopo
    • Region C: KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga
    • Region D: Western Cape
    • Region E: Eastern Cape

    The Vodacom Young Journalist Award offers an educational boost to nurture upcoming newsroom talent.

    Regional category winners receive R5,000, national category winners, R10,000, and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year winner, R100,000.

    In the case of joint winners, prize money is shared.

    Read more: journalism awards, Vodacom, Mapi Mhlangu, Takalani Netshitenzhe
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Trialogue Business in Society Conference 2024: ABC to CEO &#x2013; supporting the learning journey
    TrialogueTrialogue Business in Society Conference 2024: ABC to CEO – supporting the learning journey
    20 hours
    Brand Africa founder and chairman, Thebe Ikalafeng, announces the leading South African brands in the 14th annual Brand Africa 100 and Africa’s Best Brands research and rankings
    Brand South Africa's Today I woke up in South Africa most loved campaign in SA's 30 years
     13 Jun 2024
    Ogilvy brings Vodacom back home
    Ogilvy South AfricaOgilvy brings Vodacom back home
    11 Jun 2024
    Source: © Contagious Vodacom and VML are parting ways. In 2022 the Anti-Hijack Ads campaign by VML for the brand was awarded Bronze Lions in Mobile and Creative Data and a Silver Lion in Media
    VML South Africa and Vodacom to part ways as contract completion nears
    10 Jun 2024
    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists
    All the Sanef Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards finalists
    5 Jun 2024
    Vodacom said that it has exhausted other options and is pursuing court action.
    Vodacom goes to war against spectrum pooling
     30 May 2024
    Source: © News24 https://www.news24.com/ News24]] MTN is the continent's most valuable brand
    MTN tops Brand Finance Africa 200 2024 rankings
    27 May 2024
    Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
    Vodacom reports strong revenue increase on back of VodaPay and acquisitions
     13 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz