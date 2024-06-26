Entries for the 2024 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards open 10 July

The entry date for this year’s Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards (VJOY) has been announced as 10 July.

Entrants can choose from 12 categories in which to enter their work:

Live Reporting and Breaking News

Investigative

Opinion

Lifestyle

Features

Photography

Sport

Financial and Economics

Politics

Sustainability

Innovation in Journalism

Young Journalist of the Year Award

“As we commemorate 30 years of democracy in South Africa, we are reminded of the importance of media as the fourth estate that is crucial to our democracy. Ethical, independent and critical journalism holds those in power accountable and brings transparency to affairs that matter.

"Coinciding with 30 years of democracy, Vodacom South Africa celebrates 30 years of connecting South Africans and we are proud to be continuing our legacy of honouring excellence in journalism across a range of categories, recognising some of South Africa’s finest reporters and most newsworthy stories. Support for journalism remains paramount as the sustainability of journalism creates well-informed and connected societies,” said Takalani Netshitenzhe, director for external affairs at Vodacom South Africa.

Mapi Mhlangu to lead the judging panel

The judging panel for this year’s awards will once again be led by convener Mapi Mhlangu, who will guide her fellow judges as they debate the nuances of entries to decide which is the very best of the best.

From 3-5 July, Mhlangu will host two daily virtual media roadshows to inform interested entrants about the rules of the competition, and entry mechanisms.

“Despite the significant strides made, the journalism sector faces numerous challenges today. These challenges demand a steadfast commitment to upholding ethical standards, reporting with integrity, and navigating the complexities of our time.

"As we imagine the next decade, there is no room for failure in sound journalistic storytelling. The future of our country relies on the dedication of journalists to uncover the truth, spark conversations, and drive positive change. I encourage all journalists to submit their best works to the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards and be part of celebrating what has been achieved in the past 30 years”, said Mahlangu.

Important information

Journalists must enter their best work produced between 1 August 2023 and 31 July 2024, at www.journalist.vodacom.co.za.

Entries open on 10 July and close midnight on 24 July, no late entries will be accepted.

Finalists chosen from the five regions will compete at the national finals that will be held on 31 October:

Region A: Gauteng

Region B: Free State, Northern Cape, Northwest and Limpopo

Region C: KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga

Region D: Western Cape

Region E: Eastern Cape

The Vodacom Young Journalist Award offers an educational boost to nurture upcoming newsroom talent.

Regional category winners receive R5,000, national category winners, R10,000, and the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year winner, R100,000.

In the case of joint winners, prize money is shared.