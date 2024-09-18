Cape Town's film industry gets major boost with Support Fund, now open for applications

The film industry contributes over 30,000 jobs and attracts direct investment into Cape Town. Now the City of Cape Town’s Film Office is providing further support to the industry through its recently established Film Support Fund.

Filmmakers are invited to apply for support for their projects, for productions to be completed in the 2024/25 financial year.

The Film Support Fund aims to finance or provide support through municipal services for film projects produced in Cape Town.

The fund will cover short films, feature films, music videos, commercials, and reality TV series.

It is looking to support productions which will drive local economic development, and create job opportunities through the broader film and media production’s value chain.

In addition, the film fund aims to select projects that will support the emerging film and media talent base through upskilling and training initiatives based in Cape Town.

“We believe this film fund has the potential to assist the local film industry to not only reduce the burden of production costs but also to help the sector improve its ability to attract international work currently going to other film territories overseas,” says Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security.

“We would like to encourage members of the local television, media and film sectors to make use of this resource that enables them to focus on the creative and storytelling.”

Criteria

The City’s Film Office is seeking projects that align with the following criteria:

Projects that stimulate local economic growth and create jobs within the City of Cape Town.



Film and media projects that highlight and promote the unique aspects of Cape Town.



Initiatives that support and upskill emerging talent in the film and media sector within Cape Town.



Programmes that drive sustainability, diversity, and inclusion within the local film and media landscape.



Projects that authentically portray Cape Town's rich history and cultural heritage

Film and media projects with the capacity to attract direct investment into the City of Cape Town.

Projects to be supported

Projects to be supported include production and post-production funding for short films and feature films such as animation, interactive gaming, and live-action.

It will also consider:

Music videos, commercials, reality TV series.



Film and media training initiatives.



Film and media projects or innovative projects that are aligned with the City’s strategic objectives.



Projects that can be honoured within the financial year. The City of Cape Town’s financial year starts annually on 1 July and ends on 30 June.

Content that will not be funded includes adult content, training videos or corporate videos, current affairs or news shows, and purchasing of equipment/assets.

The Film Support Application form, project plan form and the documents checklist will be available to download from the Film Cape Town and the City of Cape Town websites.

Email completed application with supporting documentation to Film.Fund@capetown.gov.za No hand-delivered applications will be accepted.

More information, FAQs and comprehensive application criteria are available at filmcapetown.com and the City’s website.

Film Fund submissions are open until 20 October 2024.