Exclusive: Dustin Chick: Enough of the OMGs – it’s time to ask, ‘what now?’

In the turbulence of the 21st century, we find ourselves grappling with an ‘unprecedented’ level of instability. Seemingly concurrent crises are not just a passing storm; they are a new climate affecting everything from geopolitics to the economy and, crucially, the reputation of brands and the companies behind them.

Nuances

Never before have the nuances that inform reputation management been as important to understand, writes Dustin Chick - managing partner of Razor, a part of the M&C Saatchi Group.

Speaking at the PRO PR conference in Belgrade earlier this year, PRCA CEO James Hewes made an appeal. “Can we stop talking about unprecedented times?” He asked. “Things have pretty much been unprecedented since the turn of the last century.”

He could not be more right.

None of us can deny that the speed at which issues seem to land has negatively impacted our work. The unpredictable impact of this exponentially heightened awareness has constrained our traditional responses. For reputation managers, this has meant the world from here on out will never be the same. We have finally and completely shifted from the age of (un)precedence to the age of (hyper)vigilance.

In this not-so-new environment, it has become critical to understand the shifting sands beneath us and prepare for the next wave of transformative change — and the role that strategic communications plays in this.

For those of us entrusted to build and protect the reputations of good brands and companies, dynamics are everything. How we as reputation leaders remain calm and resolute is what sets us apart from the pack. We’ve been asking for a seat at the main table for ages, and now that we’re there we should be using it far more wisely. Enough with the ‘OMGs’, and more of the ‘what now’s?’

One of the more immediate challenges we face is the constant erosion of consumer spending power, and the effect this has had on attitudes and behaviours towards brands.

Economic instability has left many cash-poor and value-conscious. This frugality impacts brands, as consumers increasingly seek additional value for money and prioritise essentials over luxury. The days of easy loyalty have faded, replaced by a new era of constant re-evaluation and comparison. With this, comes a deep evaluation of position. We’ve shifted from a very binary view of value, to the deeply nuanced view of shared-value and values.

Navigating this is where the magic sits. As we face this future of strategic communication, here are three key focus areas to consider:

1. Adoption during contraction is the key to success

As we look to the ever-evolving horizon, questions loom: what is the next curve or mass adoption technology that will redefine our industry? Are we ready to adapt to these changes swiftly? Do we realise that the significant reshaping of traditional media will only accelerate this curve?

Historically, the time to market for groundbreaking technologies to reach 50 million users has shrunk dramatically. Consider how quickly ‘unicorn’ technologies like smartphones and social media achieved mass adoption compared to their predecessors. Our readiness to pivot and embrace these shifts will determine our success.

The media landscape vividly illustrates this transformation. We've witnessed a seismic shift from mass media to niche platforms. Television has given way to streaming services, radio to podcasts, and the mass audience has fragmented, migrating to search engines and social media platforms. This shift demands a new approach to targeting and engagement that leverages digital channels power to reach specialised, highly engaged audiences.

2. Platform is the new channel and it changes where and how we focus

The transformation within the book industry serves as a compelling example of this shift. The physical book has remained but now coexists with digital formats. The Kindle device revolutionised reading habits, and we’re beginning to see targeted marketing explicitly aimed at Kindle users. Amazons unbundling of the Kindle app and its partnership with audible highlights the growing significance of audiobooks, another burgeoning medium that demands our attention.

Audio, indeed, is a powerful medium on the rise. Podcasts have surged in popularity, becoming a vital storytelling and brand messaging channel. But what is the next power play in this space? We must think beyond traditional formats and consider innovative ways to harness audio's potential. This could mean exploring interactive audio experiences or leveraging AI-driven personalisation to create highly tailored content.

In this era of niche interests, we must recognise that broad strokes no longer suffice. Tailored, personalised communication is the key to resonating with today's discerning consumers. However, this shift also brings challenges, particularly in the realm of data privacy. The legislative battleground is heating up, with platforms like TikTok under scrutiny and new data privacy laws emerging. The outcome of these battles will shape the future of digital marketing and PR.

3. New has become the overnight benchmark

AI is another game-changer poised to reshape our industry. With its ability to turbocharge consumer targeting, AI could drive the growth of WhatsApp businesses and other direct-to-consumer models. Yet, amid this technological revolution, we must maintain sight of the human element. Clients come to PR agencies not just for technological prowess but for the human touch, creativity, and the nuanced understanding that technology alone cannot provide.

The advent of zero-click search, particularly in markets like Africa, presents another layer of complexity. This trend, where search engines provide answers directly on the results page, poses a challenge to traditional PR strategies that rely on driving traffic to client websites. It demands a rethink of our approach, ensuring our client's messages are still heard in an increasingly competitive information landscape.

As we navigate this century of crisis, our mission remains clear: to stay ahead of the curve, adapt with agility, and harness the power of technology while preserving the human touch at the heart of effective communication. By doing so, we can ensure that the reputations we

nurture not only weather the storm, but emerge more substantial and more resilient in the face of whatever comes next.