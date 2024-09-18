The IAB South Africa’s statistics show that BusinessTech is the largest business publication in the country – with 28 million monthly page views.

BusinessTech, Daily Investor, and BusinessLIVE are the biggest business and finance publications in South Africa.

This is according to audience data from the IAB South Africa.

The IAB South Africa is an independent association representing South Africa’s digital industry and large online publications.

The organisation represents over 200 members, including digital publishers and media agencies.

As part of its mandate, the IAB SA provides audited readership statistics for South Africa’s largest online publications.

Biggest publications in South Africa

The IAB South Africa’s July 2024 statistics showed that business news website BusinessTech is the largest business publication in the country – with 28 million monthly page views.

Daily Investor, an investment and finance publication, ranked second – with 9 million monthly page views.

BusinessLIVE, a business-focused publication, was third – with 7 million monthly page views.

It was followed by Business Day in fourth, which achieved 4 million monthly page views in July 2024.

Bizcommunity, a publication which covers the marketing, advertising, and business segments, was in fifth place – with 2 million monthly page views.



