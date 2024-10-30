Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PREdge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Travel News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    KLM adds extra Cape Town - Amsterdam flight to seasonal schedule

    30 Oct 2024
    30 Oct 2024
    KLM will add another weekly flight between Cape Town and Amsterdam to the seasonal schedule, bringing its flights between the two cities to 10 times a week.
    KLM will add another weekly flight between Cape Town and Amsterdam to the seasonal schedule (Image supplied)
    KLM will add another weekly flight between Cape Town and Amsterdam to the seasonal schedule (Image supplied)

    Due to demand, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has added an extra direct flight between Amsterdam and Cape Town from 10 January 2025 until the end of the summer season.

    This increase means that KLM will now offer 10 per week flights between the two cities, providing even more convenience and flexibility for travellers.

    With Cape Town being a top destination for both leisure and business travellers, the airline's decision to increase capacity reflects the strong demand for this popular route.

    The extra flight also supports KLM’s commitment to meeting the needs of its South African customers while enhancing travel options between Europe and Southern Africa.

    Surge in demand

    “We have seen a tremendous surge in demand for our flights to Cape Town, particularly during the summer season when travellers are eager to explore the city’s breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture,” says Wilson Tauro, country manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM.

    “By increasing our frequency to ten flights per week, we’re able to provide even more seamless connections for our customers, ensuring that they can enjoy their journey with comfort, convenience, and our world-class service.”

    This additional flight further strengthens KLM's long-standing connection with South Africa, solidifying its role as a preferred carrier for both international visitors and South African travellers heading to Europe and beyond.

    KLM’s strategic expansion highlights its continued commitment to supporting global travel, delivering excellent service, and meeting the evolving needs of its customers in 2025 and beyond.

    Read more: travel, flight routes, Cape Town, KLM
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz