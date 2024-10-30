Tourism Hospitality
    Fedhasa: SA women's determination in hospitality sector endures despite hardships

    30 Oct 2024
    30 Oct 2024
    A recent survey from the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) reveals the strong commitment of South African women to advancing their careers in the hospitality industry, despite facing significant challenges.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    Conducted in August and September, the study provides insights into their roles, responsibilities, and experiences in this key sector.

    Results of the survey

    The data paints a complex picture of the female experience in hospitality. 

    • While 85% felt their workplaces offered equal opportunities, a concerning 29% experienced or witnessed gender discrimination. 
    • Work-life balance (cited by 63% as the biggest challenge) and concerns about salary and funding were also significant hurdles. 

    Persevering despite challenges

    "The findings challenge assumptions about career commitment in hospitality. Despite significant obstacles, women are investing in long-term careers and actively pursuing leadership roles." Says Rosemary Anderson, national chairperson of Fedhasa.

    • Nearly 40% aspire to leadership positions and 11% plan to start their own businesses within five years. 
    • Existing support structures, such as mentorship programmes (accessed by 80% of respondents), provide a foundation for further growth.
    • A majority (59%) work in female-dominated environments and 47% have 16+ years of experience, showcasing a deep commitment to the industry. 

    The need for a focus on equity

    However, the coexistence of strong female representation with ongoing discrimination highlights the need for a sustained focus on equity.

    “This survey shines a light on a reality that’s both inspiring and sobering. Women in hospitality are not just filling roles—they're redefining leadership, even while navigating a landscape that still presents significant barriers. This data is our mandate to push for change. 

    “One of the ways we have tackled it is at a leadership level at the Fedhasa Cape Board where the majority of our directors are women. The survey findings also highlight that women in hospitality are striving for more than employment, they’re wanting to start businesses, own businesses and create employment. Now this is how we can drive meaningful, sustainable change.” says Lee-Anne Singer, Fedhasa Cape chairperson.

