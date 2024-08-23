Women fuel South Africa’s tourism sector growth

Reflecting on the growth achieved in the industry this year alone, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille highlighted that as the sector is a significant contributor to the economy and job creation, the Government is determined to sustain this momentum, ensuring South Africa remains an attractive and accessible destination for all travellers.

Progress made in gender parity

With this in mind, Kneubuhler points out that the industry is leading other sectors in achieving gender parity. “For example, women in hospitality hold 54% of low to middle management positions, which is higher than the national average in both the private and public sectors. However, despite the progress made, some challenges persist. For instance, while women earn 14.7% less than men, the wage gap in the tourism sector is narrower compared to the 16.8% in the broader economy.”

Additionally, she notes that hospitality is still an industry where unusual or anti-social working hours are the norm, which disproportionately impacts women, particularly mothers. Studies have shown that these irregular work patterns can hinder women's career progression and work-life balance.

To address these issues, Kneubuhler emphasises that achieving gender equality in the tourism industry relies heavily on a cultural shift within the sector. Deep-rooted attitudes and biases often contribute to the challenges women face, from unequal pay to limited opportunities for advancement.

"As an industry, changing the way we speak, act, and conduct ourselves when it comes to supporting women is the most effective ceiling breaker,” she asserts. "It fosters a culture of respect, and inclusion, and empowers them to excel in their roles."

Women leading the charge

"The Radisson Hotel Group, for example, is actively supporting more women to take on leadership roles within the company, particularly in traditionally male-dominated areas," she explains. "We collaborate with female employees to develop clear career paths with accelerated opportunities and ensure equal representation in all development programmes and training initiatives."

This is essential as research shows that equitable representation in leadership can benefit business performance, broaden the talent pool, improve decision-making, boost employee satisfaction and retention, and enhance market reputation and financial outcomes. “Workplace diversity fosters further diversity and plays a key role in commercial success. Our company believes in the ethos that ‘we are many minds, with one mindset’,” Kneubuhler adds.

The Group has also recently launched 'Spotlight', a sponsorship programme designed to connect high-potential female talent with senior leaders for mentorship and advocacy.

"I believe these initiatives not only address historical disparities but also illuminate opportunities within the company and industry. Furthermore, they build self-belief and will play a critical role in the success of both women and the hospitality industry in the years to come," she says.

Building a more inclusive tourism industry

"Tourism and hospitality are fundamentally about creating welcoming experiences for all,” Kneubuhler points out. “To fully realise its potential, it must continue to grow as a sector where women thrive.

"By prioritising gender equality, we can create a more dynamic, innovative, and sustainable tourism ecosystem. This requires concerted efforts from government, businesses, and civil society to break down barriers, invest in women's leadership, and ensure equal opportunities for all."

She notes that as the world becomes increasingly conscious of social and environmental impacts, a tourism industry that empowers women can serve as a powerful example of responsible and inclusive growth. "By championing women's roles, South Africa can also position itself as a global leader in sustainable tourism."

"This is not only good for the country, but good for business. A diverse team is essential for understanding and catering to the needs of our diverse guests. By cultivating an inclusive environment, we create a better workplace and a better world where everyone has the opportunity to succeed," Kneubuhler concludes.