FEDHASA and TRC unite to strengthen South Africa's restaurant industry

The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (FEDHASA) has revealed a strategic alliance with The Restaurant Collective (TRC), aimed at unifying and strengthening the sit-down restaurant sector nationwide.

This collaboration aims to leverage the unique strengths and extensive networks of both organisations, fostering a vibrant and inclusive environment for restaurant entrepreneurs and professionals.

The fragmented nature of South Africa's sit-down restaurant industry has long posed significant challenges, from individual owners to large chains and franchisees.

Recognising the need for a unified voice and stronger representation, TRC was established in 2020 to support and advocate for these diverse stakeholders. By signing an agreement with FEDHASA, TRC aims to amplify its impact and provide even greater value to its thousands of members.

Says Grace Harding, chairperson of The Restaurant Collective: "This partnership represents a significant step forward for our industry. By bringing the two organisations together, we are not only strengthening our advocacy efforts but also enhancing our ability to keep members informed and educated. This partnership will provide our members with unparalleled access to industry knowledge, best practices, and learning opportunities, empowering them to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape."

Key benefits to members of both organisations:

Unified advocacy: Members will benefit from a stronger, collective voice when engaging with government on critical issues such as regulations and economic policies. Enhanced resources: Access to a broader range of resources, support services, and networking opportunities, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing. Innovative partnerships: The merger creates a fertile ground for innovative business partnerships and growth within the industry. Professional development: Expanded training and development programs to upskill staff and improve business operations.

Together, FEDHASA and TRC will work towards creating a more favourable business environment, championing the interests of local restaurant businesses. This partnership is designed to address key pain points, from regulatory red tape to employment and taxation issues, while enhancing the overall prosperity of the hospitality landscape.

Rosemary Anderson, national chairperson of FEDHASA, added, "Our partnership with TRC will bring about a stronger, more unified industry as we collectively advance the requirements and interests of our membership with greater efficacy. Together, we stand stronger and more capable of influencing positive change for the restaurant industry at all levels of government and beyond."

The collaboration will be steered by an advisory board comprising representatives from both associations. The advisory board will oversee several joint initiatives, such as leveraging the unified voice of both organisations to address key industry issues, enhancing communication, and providing knowledge resources.

In addition, the collaboration will leverage existing events for the benefit of both members and see the creation of a knowledge hub which will provided resources for members to enhance the capabilities of industry professionals.

The FEDHASA and TRC collaboration represents a new era of collaboration and growth for South Africa's sit-down restaurant industry. Together, these two organisations are committed to creating a thriving and sustainable sector that benefits all stakeholders.