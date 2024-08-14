Ocean Basket Rosebank introduces self-service kiosk

Ocean Basket in Rosebank, Johannesburg has introduced a self-service kiosk for take away meals. This innovative approach is being trialled at the Rosebank location and, if successful, will be rolled out across the Ocean Basket restaurant network, enhancing guest experience and operational efficiencies.

The self-service kiosk is the result of a collaboration with local software company Datapost. The device combines touch display, printing and payment functionalities into a single unit tailored for in-restaurant use.

Expected to significantly boost the guest experience, enabling guests to place their orders and make payments swiftly and efficiently, the kiosk will reduce wait times and enhance accuracy.

By streamlining the ordering process, Ocean Basket aims to free up staff to focus on what truly matters.

Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding says: “Convenience is key. Ocean Basket's self-service kiosks cater to walk-in guests seeking a quick meal, whether it's a lunchtime "grab-and-go" takeaway for the office or a convenient dinner option on the way home; the kiosks are designed to meet the needs of busy people.”

Using tech to elevate customer engagement

Ocean Basket's digital strategy focuses on leveraging technology to elevate customer engagement and satisfaction and the self-service kiosks are another step on this journey. These digital solutions are not only about convenience; they reflect Ocean Basket's broader commitment to sustainability by reducing paper waste and aligning with eco-friendly practices.

Offering a seamless ordering process, customers can easily navigate the menu, select their desired items and complete the payment. Real-time feedback mechanisms are also integrated into the kiosks to allow for continuous, prompt improvement.

The collaboration with Datapost means the kiosk system is adaptable and scalable - the open software platform allows for customisation to fit Ocean Basket's brand identity and evolving needs.

“Collaborating with Ocean Basket to develop the software for these self-service kiosks has been an exciting venture for us,” says Wessel Pansegrouw, sales director at Datapost: “Our goal was to create a user-friendly platform that integrates smoothly with the hardware and meets the unique needs of Ocean Basket’s operations. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on both guests and staff.”

The Rosebank location serves as a pilot for this pioneering initiative. The success of the self-service kiosk here will determine the rollout to other Ocean Basket locations. This trial is crucial in understanding guest preferences and refining the system for broader implementation.