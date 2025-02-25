Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsHostex 2026ANEW Hotels & ResortsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tourism Travel

    FlySafair launches second School Booster competition for 2025

    4 Mar 2025
    4 Mar 2025
    FlySafair is bringing back its annual School Booster competition for a second year, offering 100 return domestic flights to schools across South Africa. The competition invites schools to submit an entry explaining how flying would help create more opportunities for success. Ten schools will be selected, each winning 10 return flights.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    In 2024, FlySafair received 788 entries for the competition, with the winners being Benjamin Pine Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal, Potchefstroom Central School in North West, and ESCA Wanderers in Gauteng. Last year, the airline visited the winning schools to present the flights with giant boarding passes.

    This year’s competition will run until 27 March 2025. To participate, schools must submit a motivation, along with other details, including the number of learners and whether the school is public or independent.

    Entries must also be signed off by the principal, and the representative submitting the entry must be over the age of 18.

    The ten winners will be announced on 17 April 2025.

    The airline has previously launched several initiatives aimed at supporting different sectors of South African society. This includes the annual Business Booster competition, which awards return business class flights to small businesses, as well as collaborations with Wings & Wishes to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds attend medical appointments in other cities.

    Read more: education, air travel, FlySAFair, travel industry, travel and tourism, South Africa education
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz