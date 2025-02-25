FlySafair launches second School Booster competition for 2025

FlySafair is bringing back its annual School Booster competition for a second year, offering 100 return domestic flights to schools across South Africa. The competition invites schools to submit an entry explaining how flying would help create more opportunities for success. Ten schools will be selected, each winning 10 return flights.

Source: Supplied

In 2024, FlySafair received 788 entries for the competition, with the winners being Benjamin Pine Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal, Potchefstroom Central School in North West, and ESCA Wanderers in Gauteng. Last year, the airline visited the winning schools to present the flights with giant boarding passes.

This year’s competition will run until 27 March 2025. To participate, schools must submit a motivation, along with other details, including the number of learners and whether the school is public or independent.

Entries must also be signed off by the principal, and the representative submitting the entry must be over the age of 18.

The ten winners will be announced on 17 April 2025.

The airline has previously launched several initiatives aimed at supporting different sectors of South African society. This includes the annual Business Booster competition, which awards return business class flights to small businesses, as well as collaborations with Wings & Wishes to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds attend medical appointments in other cities.