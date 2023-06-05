Subscribe & Follow
Gibs ranks #25 in the 2024 Corporate Knights Better World MBA ranking
Corporate Knights, an award-winning magazine known for its research, rankings, and reports on the world’s most sustainable companies, recognised the Gibs MBA programme as one of the best globally for instilling holistic purpose in future leaders and equipping them with the skills and values to build a more inclusive economy that benefits both society and the environment.
Corporate Knights evaluated 174 MBA programmes globally, including those in the 2024 Financial Times Global MBA ranking. The ranking looked at the curriculum, research centres, and institutions dedicated to sustainability and the volume of faculty research on sustainability-related topics produced within the past year. To qualify for the ranking, all programmes had to be accredited by AMBA, AACSB, or EQUIS, and/or be signatories of the United Nations (UN) Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME). Gibs is triple crown accredited and is a PRME champion.
Gibs secured this top spot through an increase in core courses and faculty research aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as enhanced gender and racial diversity among its faculty.
Gibs dean, Professor Morris Mthombeni said: “Global business education is an important institutional support structure that society needs to help navigate complex futures. Through Gibs MBA, we strive to provide an impact on the world that goes beyond the limits of business and transcends our local society. This recognition by Corporate Knights is very encouraging and solidifies our MBA’s impact on a global scale.”
To view the full ranking list, please visit: https://www.corporateknights.com/rankings/top-40-mba-rankings/2024-better-world-mba/.
