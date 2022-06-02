New approach fast tracks youth skills for the rapidly expanding digital economy

Cara Turner, CEO at codeX

Skills for a Digital Future is a skills and capacity enhancement programme that is open to anyone with an interest in technology, regardless of prior qualifications. It draws on codeX’s decade of experience of addressing low digital literacy levels in South Africa.

CodeX CEO, Cara Turner, explains that many young people from less advantaged communities who want to pursue studies or secure employment in the digital economy do not have a sufficient understanding of technology, placing them on the wrong side of the digital divide. “We are closing this divide by making computer science and tech-driven careers more accessible to young South Africans. The programme builds essential digital skills and teaches fundamental coding concepts including how code flows through systems.”

Skills for a Digital Future is based on the neuroscience of engagement. Even though it is delivered mainly through text and image the experience is perceived as more interactive.

In today’s tech-driven economy, AI, Big Data and cybersecurity are expanding exponentially. “Our programme is not just for those pursuing careers or further studies in coding. Most industries are driven by technology such as automation, operations and logistics which also require computational and critical thinking skills,” says Turner.

The second pilot saw more participants complete the coursework using their smartphones – a critical step in bridging South Africa’s digital divide given that most South Africans now use smartphones even though they may not have access to computers.

Turner says that codeX has changed the rules. “The use of smartphones is a major step forward. By making online coding accessible on a smartphone, we are creating a more inclusive path to careers across the digital economy. Given South Africa’s high youth unemployment rate, our programme is set to play a critical role in facilitating access to tech careers. There are no entry requirements other than interest.”

To date, a total of 250 participants have completed the programme. The first Skills for a Digital Future pilot was completed in August this year by 100 young people from historically excluded communities, including a high percentage of women and rural dwellers. It was made possible by funding from the Embassy of Lithuania in South Africa. Sponsored by the DG Murray Trust, the second pilot attracted 150 participants. Preliminary results show a higher success rate of close to one in four learners ready for vocational training after 12 weeks, compared with one in 13 for prior applicants who had not accessed the new introductory modules, and an improvement from one in five in the first pilot.

CodeX’s introductory modules are currently being certified by Continuing Professional Development (CPD) UK, a UK-based organisation that ensures that capacity-building courses meet international standards and benchmarks.

Turner adds: “This year the Skills for a Digital Future programme was supported by visionary partnerships. Given the success of our first two pilots, we hope to attract partners to expand our training programme nationwide. We look forward to announcing the start of our next programme.”

For more information, or to learn how your organisation can partner with codeX to support this life-changing work, contact Cara Turner at oc.xedoctcejorp@arac.

About codeX

CodeX was established as a social enterprise dedicated to creating impact and providing valuable service to local organisations in need of developer talent. Given that South Africa does not have an established social enterprise company structure, codeX comprises both a non-profit and commercial organisation to achieve its goals. The Project codeX Foundation is a registered NPO and Public Benefit Organisation that trains and facilitates the training of software developers.



