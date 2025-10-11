South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
#Loeries2025 Night 2 | All the winners

The Loeries Awards Creative Week culminated in the Awards event at the Cape Town City Hall on 10 October, Friday evening with Joe Public named Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year.
11 Oct 2025
Loeries Agency of the Year Joe Public (Image: Loeries, Gallo Images)
Brand of the Year is Chicken Licken.

Regional Agency Group of the Year is Publicis Groupe.

Nayla Tueni, CEO and editor-in-chief of An-Nahar and Annahar Arabi, won the Marketing Leadership & Innovation Award.

Dr Biodun Shobanjo, a transformative figure in marketing communications, was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame.

All the winners

Integrated Campaign
AwardEntry AgencyBrandTitle
GoldJoe Public Chicken Licken Why Choose
SilverJoe Public NedbankHard-working Professionals
SilverImpact BBDOCheetosCheetos Pants
BronzePublicis Middle EastHome CentreThere We Are
BronzeImpact BBDOUN WomenInkVisible
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg City Lodge Hotel GroupSave our stay (SOS)
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Heineken Beverages South AfricaDryJan
BronzeJoe Public Chicken Licken Boneless Bites of Soul
Film Crafts - Direction
Craft GoldGiant FilmsChicken LickenPiki Piki Mabelane
Craft GoldCarbon FilmsKFC ThailandLet There be Cake
Film Crafts - Cinematography
Craft CertificateGiant FilmsChicken LickenPiki Piki Mabelane
Craft CertificateBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityEverything or Nothing
Film Crafts - Writing
Craft GoldJoe Public NedbankHard-Working Professionals - Francois
Craft CertificateAccenture Song SanlamThe F-Show
Film Crafts - Performance
Grand PrixGiant FilmsChicken LickenPiki Piki Mabelane
Craft CertificateBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityObsession
Film Crafts - Music
Craft CertificatePatriot FilmsSpotify South AfricaZulu With Us
Craft CertificateRomance Films Chicken LickenWastepaper Basket
Film Crafts - Best Use of Licenced Music
Craft GoldBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityObsession
Craft CertificatePublicis Middle EastKing Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research CentreStrangers
Craft CertificateJoe Public Chicken LickenMr Indecisive
Film Crafts - Special Visual Effects
Craft CertificateBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityObsession
Film Crafts - Editing
Craft CertificateDARLING FILMS KFCBOTTOMLESS BUCKET
Film Crafts - Production Design
Craft CertificateGiant FilmsChicken LickenPiki Piki Mabelane
Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - up to 90s
Campaign BronzeJoe Public Chicken Licken Wastebasket Triple Pointer
SilverJoe Public Chicken Licken Mr Indecisive
SilverOgilvy KFC South AfricaKFC Bottomless Bucket
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg City Lodge Hotel GroupSave our stay (SOS)
BronzeJoe Public Chicken LickenBoneless Bites of Soul
Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s
BronzePublicis Middle EastKing Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research CentreStrangers
BronzeScholars SCJZuzu - The Hermit Crab
BronzeJoe Public Chicken LickenThe Homecoming
Film - Online Film - up to 30s
Campaign BronzeJoe Public UberIf We Win the Next Point
Film - Online Film - above 30s
Campaign GoldJoe Public NedbankHard-working Professionals - Anna
GoldBananasKFCLet There Be Cake
GoldBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityObsession
SilverBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityEverything or Nothing
Film - Branded Content Film - Series
SilverOgilvyVolkswagen South Africa Forever Golf
BronzeMatchstick SuperSportReal World Champions
Film - Branded Content Film - Single
BronzeAccenture Song SanlamThe F-Show
Film - TV Trailers & Content Promos
BronzeT+W, Retroviral, Grid WorldwideShowmaxMatchday Meltdown
Radio Crafts - Writing
Campaign Craft GoldAvatarCorruption Watch Michael Komape
Campaign Craft GoldJoe Public NedbankCan't Get
Campaign Craft CertificateJoe Public Chicken LickenRating WhatsApp calls
Craft CertificateAvatarCorruption Watch The Murray Brothers
Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Writing
Campaign Craft CertificateM+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group TrincoTea partea
Campaign Craft CertificateAvatarAbsaUne'tori I
Campaign Craft CertificateJoe Public Chicken LickenPay Day Funeral
Radio Crafts - Music
Craft CertificateHoward AudioSAB (ABINBEV)Afrikaraoke
Radio Crafts - Performance
Campaign Craft GoldAvatarCorruption Watch Michael Komape
Campaign Craft CertificateJoe Public Chicken LickenAngry in English
Craft CertificateJoe Public NedbankGetaway
Craft CertificateVML SANando'sParty now, Peri later - Vuyi
Radio Crafts - Sound Design
Campaign Craft CertificateJoe Public SAB (ABInBev)Steak... Steaking
Campaign Craft CertificateAvatarArmoured MobilityKidnap ka time time
Radio Crafts - Use of Technology
Craft CertificateImpact BBDOSleepZoneIn-Snore Coupons
Radio Station Commercials
Campaign GoldAvatarCorruption Watch Life Esidimeni
Campaign SilverJoe Public NedbankGetaway
Campaign SilverJoe Public SAB (ABInBev)Pasta Pastaring
Campaign SilverClockworkADASASundays
Campaign BronzeJoe Public NedbankHard-working Professionals - Sabina
Campaign BronzeClockworkADASARunning
Campaign BronzeJoe Public Chicken LickenRating WhatsApp calls
Campaign BronzeJoe Public Chicken Licken Tsholofelo
Sonic Branding
BronzeMassiveMusicBSF (Banque Saudi Fransi)The Sound of BSF
BronzeHoward AudioCell CThe Sound of Cell C
Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
Campaign SilverM+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group Standard BankRnB
SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
Campaign SilverM+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group TrincoUng’shaya ngaphakatea
Campaign SilverJoe Public Chicken LickenFather To Be
Campaign BronzeOgilvy Vodacom Girl of my streams “iData Engapheli”
Campaign BronzeAvatarXAbsaUne'tori I
Campaign BronzeAvatarIsuzuLow Light Capable Reversing Camera
SilverDalmatian Advertising RenaultTietiesbaai
Comedic Impact
Campaign GoldTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg City Lodge Hotel GroupSave our stay (SOS)
Campaign BronzeTBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South Africa#TryJanuary
GoldBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment AuthorityObsession
SilverHaloPineappleThe Out Of Office Out Of Home
SilverTBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaIt's giving whisky
BronzeBananasKFCLet There Be Cake
BronzeAccenture Song SanlamThe F-Show
BronzeJoe Public Chicken Licken Why Choose
Live Crafts
Craft GoldBigTime Creative ShopThe RingThe 4th Judge
Craft CertificateLePub Johannesburg HeinekenSocial Screen
Live Events - Sponsorship
SilverFortune Promoseven LLCTesticular Cancer SocietySponsored Balls
Live Activations
GoldBigTime Creative ShopThe RingThe 4th Judge
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NiveaSun Courts
BronzeEdelmanWomen For Change The Unburied Casket
Live Events
SilverOgilvy SAB (AbInBev) The Real Injury Time
SilverLePub Johannesburg HeinekenSocial Screen
BronzeBigTime Creative ShopGeneral Entertainment Authority5 vs 5
BronzeHorizon FCB DubaiCourageous Conversation Global FoundationShield The Protest
PR & Media Communication Campaign
GoldFortune Promoseven LLCTesticular Cancer SocietySponsored Balls
SilverBigTime Creative ShopThe RingThe 4th Judge
SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg City Lodge Hotel GroupSave our stay (SOS)
BronzeFortune Promoseven LLCArla FoodsRecipe for Change
BronzeOgilvy SAB (ABInBev)The Real Injury Time
BronzeTBWA\IstanbulCARREFOURSAGHOST TOWN
BronzeT+W, Retroviral, Grid WorldwideShowmaxMatchday Meltdown
BronzeM+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group Gun Free South AfricaBulletproof Park
New Launch Campaign
GoldOgilvyVolkswagen South Africa Forever Golf
SilverTBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna Neat
BronzeBananasKFCThe Unfluencer
BronzeDigitas MENissan MEKicks Key
Media Innovation Crafts
Craft CertificatePublicis Middle EastHome CentreThere We Are
Use of Technical Media Innovation
BronzeLePub Johannesburg HeinekenSocial Screen
Geo Targeting Creativity
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg City Lodge Hotel GroupSave our stay (SOS)
Use of Brand or Product Integration
BronzePublicis Middle EastHome CentreThere We Are
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East VisaWalla Visa?
Audience Insights Innovation
SilverSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NanaRuby Blooms
SilverPromiseAfriSam + AfroBoutiqueProtective Hairstyles
SilverAccenture Song SanlamThe F-Show
BronzeImpact BBDOCheetosCheetos Pants
BronzePromiseAfriSamUnwanted Sites
Channel Creativity
GoldSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NiveaSun Courts
SilverPublicis Middle EastHome CentreThere We Are
BronzePublicis Middle EastKitKatAuto Reply_Break
BronzePublicis Middle EastPizza HutPay With Your Trend
BronzeOgilvy KFC South AfricaKFC Sauce Code
BronzeM+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group Standard BankTrack Your Racks
Media Innovation - Single Medium
GoldPromiseAfriSamUnwanted Sites
SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Heineken Beverages South AfricaDryJan
SilverOgilvy SAB (AbInBev) The Real Injury Time
BronzeOgilvy Audi South Africa Audi TikTok Test Drive
BronzePublicis Middle EastHome CentreThere We Are
Effective Creativity
GoldImpact BBDOUN WomenChild Wedding Cards
GoldImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperThe New President
SilverSERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC BMWBMW iJACK
BronzePublicis Middle EastBabyShopColourCheck

Nayla Tueni, Joe Public, The Loerie Awards, An-Nahar, marketing communications, creative industry, marketing awards, creative awards, loeries hall of fame, Loeries Creative Week
