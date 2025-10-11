Loeries2025 Night 2 | All the winners

Loeries Agency of the Year Joe Public (Image: Loeries, Gallo Images)
Brand of the Year is Chicken Licken.
Regional Agency Group of the Year is Publicis Groupe.
Dr Biodun Shobanjo, a transformative figure in marketing communications, was inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame.
|Integrated Campaign
|Award
|Entry Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Gold
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Why Choose
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Hard-working Professionals
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|Cheetos
|Cheetos Pants
|Bronze
|Publicis Middle East
|Home Centre
|There We Are
|Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|UN Women
|InkVisible
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Save our stay (SOS)
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|DryJan
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Boneless Bites of Soul
|Film Crafts - Direction
|Craft Gold
|Giant Films
|Chicken Licken
|Piki Piki Mabelane
|Craft Gold
|Carbon Films
|KFC Thailand
|Let There be Cake
|Film Crafts - Cinematography
|Craft Certificate
|Giant Films
|Chicken Licken
|Piki Piki Mabelane
|Craft Certificate
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Everything or Nothing
|Film Crafts - Writing
|Craft Gold
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Hard-Working Professionals - Francois
|Craft Certificate
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|The F-Show
|Film Crafts - Performance
|Grand Prix
|Giant Films
|Chicken Licken
|Piki Piki Mabelane
|Craft Certificate
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Obsession
|Film Crafts - Music
|Craft Certificate
|Patriot Films
|Spotify South Africa
|Zulu With Us
|Craft Certificate
|Romance Films
|Chicken Licken
|Wastepaper Basket
|Film Crafts - Best Use of Licenced Music
|Craft Gold
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Obsession
|Craft Certificate
|Publicis Middle East
|King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre
|Strangers
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Mr Indecisive
|Film Crafts - Special Visual Effects
|Craft Certificate
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Obsession
|Film Crafts - Editing
|Craft Certificate
|DARLING FILMS
|KFC
|BOTTOMLESS BUCKET
|Film Crafts - Production Design
|Craft Certificate
|Giant Films
|Chicken Licken
|Piki Piki Mabelane
|Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - up to 90s
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Wastebasket Triple Pointer
|Silver
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Mr Indecisive
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Bottomless Bucket
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Save our stay (SOS)
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Boneless Bites of Soul
|Film - TV & Cinema Commercials - above 90s
|Bronze
|Publicis Middle East
|King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre
|Strangers
|Bronze
|Scholars
|SCJ
|Zuzu - The Hermit Crab
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|The Homecoming
|Film - Online Film - up to 30s
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Uber
|If We Win the Next Point
|Film - Online Film - above 30s
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Hard-working Professionals - Anna
|Gold
|Bananas
|KFC
|Let There Be Cake
|Gold
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Obsession
|Silver
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Everything or Nothing
|Film - Branded Content Film - Series
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Forever Golf
|Bronze
|Matchstick
|SuperSport
|Real World Champions
|Film - Branded Content Film - Single
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|The F-Show
|Film - TV Trailers & Content Promos
|Bronze
|T+W, Retroviral, Grid Worldwide
|Showmax
|Matchday Meltdown
|Radio Crafts - Writing
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Avatar
|Corruption Watch
|Michael Komape
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Can't Get
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rating WhatsApp calls
|Craft Certificate
|Avatar
|Corruption Watch
|The Murray Brothers
|Radio Crafts - SA Non-English Writing
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|M+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group
|Trinco
|Tea partea
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Avatar
|Absa
|Une'tori I
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Pay Day Funeral
|Radio Crafts - Music
|Craft Certificate
|Howard Audio
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|Afrikaraoke
|Radio Crafts - Performance
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Avatar
|Corruption Watch
|Michael Komape
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Angry in English
|Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Getaway
|Craft Certificate
|VML SA
|Nando's
|Party now, Peri later - Vuyi
|Radio Crafts - Sound Design
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABInBev)
|Steak... Steaking
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Avatar
|Armoured Mobility
|Kidnap ka time time
|Radio Crafts - Use of Technology
|Craft Certificate
|Impact BBDO
|SleepZone
|In-Snore Coupons
|Radio Station Commercials
|Campaign Gold
|Avatar
|Corruption Watch
|Life Esidimeni
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Getaway
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABInBev)
|Pasta Pastaring
|Campaign Silver
|Clockwork
|ADASA
|Sundays
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Nedbank
|Hard-working Professionals - Sabina
|Campaign Bronze
|Clockwork
|ADASA
|Running
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Rating WhatsApp calls
|Campaign Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Tsholofelo
|Sonic Branding
|Bronze
|MassiveMusic
|BSF (Banque Saudi Fransi)
|The Sound of BSF
|Bronze
|Howard Audio
|Cell C
|The Sound of Cell C
|Internet & Mobile Audio Commercials
|Campaign Silver
|M+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group
|Standard Bank
|RnB
|SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials
|Campaign Silver
|M+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group
|Trinco
|Ung’shaya ngaphakatea
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Father To Be
|Campaign Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Vodacom
|Girl of my streams “iData Engapheli”
|Campaign Bronze
|AvatarX
|Absa
|Une'tori I
|Campaign Bronze
|Avatar
|Isuzu
|Low Light Capable Reversing Camera
|Silver
|Dalmatian Advertising
|Renault
|Tietiesbaai
|Comedic Impact
|Campaign Gold
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Save our stay (SOS)
|Campaign Bronze
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|#TryJanuary
|Gold
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|Obsession
|Silver
|Halo
|Pineapple
|The Out Of Office Out Of Home
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|It's giving whisky
|Bronze
|Bananas
|KFC
|Let There Be Cake
|Bronze
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|The F-Show
|Bronze
|Joe Public
|Chicken Licken
|Why Choose
|Live Crafts
|Craft Gold
|BigTime Creative Shop
|The Ring
|The 4th Judge
|Craft Certificate
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken
|Social Screen
|Live Events - Sponsorship
|Silver
|Fortune Promoseven LLC
|Testicular Cancer Society
|Sponsored Balls
|Live Activations
|Gold
|BigTime Creative Shop
|The Ring
|The 4th Judge
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nivea
|Sun Courts
|Bronze
|Edelman
|Women For Change
|The Unburied Casket
|Live Events
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|SAB (AbInBev)
|The Real Injury Time
|Silver
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken
|Social Screen
|Bronze
|BigTime Creative Shop
|General Entertainment Authority
|5 vs 5
|Bronze
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|Courageous Conversation Global Foundation
|Shield The Protest
|PR & Media Communication Campaign
|Gold
|Fortune Promoseven LLC
|Testicular Cancer Society
|Sponsored Balls
|Silver
|BigTime Creative Shop
|The Ring
|The 4th Judge
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Save our stay (SOS)
|Bronze
|Fortune Promoseven LLC
|Arla Foods
|Recipe for Change
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|SAB (ABInBev)
|The Real Injury Time
|Bronze
|TBWA\Istanbul
|CARREFOURSA
|GHOST TOWN
|Bronze
|T+W, Retroviral, Grid Worldwide
|Showmax
|Matchday Meltdown
|Bronze
|M+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group
|Gun Free South Africa
|Bulletproof Park
|New Launch Campaign
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Forever Golf
|Silver
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Neat
|Bronze
|Bananas
|KFC
|The Unfluencer
|Bronze
|Digitas ME
|Nissan ME
|Kicks Key
|Media Innovation Crafts
|Craft Certificate
|Publicis Middle East
|Home Centre
|There We Are
|Use of Technical Media Innovation
|Bronze
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken
|Social Screen
|Geo Targeting Creativity
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Save our stay (SOS)
|Use of Brand or Product Integration
|Bronze
|Publicis Middle East
|Home Centre
|There We Are
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Visa
|Walla Visa?
|Audience Insights Innovation
|Silver
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nana
|Ruby Blooms
|Silver
|Promise
|AfriSam + AfroBoutique
|Protective Hairstyles
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|The F-Show
|Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|Cheetos
|Cheetos Pants
|Bronze
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Unwanted Sites
|Channel Creativity
|Gold
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nivea
|Sun Courts
|Silver
|Publicis Middle East
|Home Centre
|There We Are
|Bronze
|Publicis Middle East
|KitKat
|Auto Reply_Break
|Bronze
|Publicis Middle East
|Pizza Hut
|Pay With Your Trend
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Sauce Code
|Bronze
|M+C Saatchi Abel, a division of The Up & Up Group
|Standard Bank
|Track Your Racks
|Media Innovation - Single Medium
|Gold
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Unwanted Sites
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|DryJan
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|SAB (AbInBev)
|The Real Injury Time
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|Audi South Africa
|Audi TikTok Test Drive
|Bronze
|Publicis Middle East
|Home Centre
|There We Are
|Effective Creativity
|Gold
|Impact BBDO
|UN Women
|Child Wedding Cards
|Gold
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|The New President
|Silver
|SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC
|BMW
|BMW iJACK
|Bronze
|Publicis Middle East
|BabyShop
|ColourCheck