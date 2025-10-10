South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

#Loeries2025 Night 1 | All the winners

The first night of The Loerie Awards took place on Thursday, 9 October at the iconic Cape Town City Hall.
10 Oct 2025
Here are all the winners:

Digital Crafts - Digital Design
AwardAgencyBrandTitle
Craft GoldSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East ItsHerWayRewrite the Gap
Digital Crafts - Use of Technology
Craft CertificateDigitas MESalamSafety Mouse
Craft GoldBigTime Creative ShopThe RingThe 4th Judge
Digital Crafts - Music & Sound Design
Craft CertificateRetroviral and RunJumpFlySAB (ABInbev)Afrobeatanicals: Gin n Phonics
Digital Crafts - User Experience Design
Craft CertificateImpact BBDOSleepZoneIn-Snore Coupons
Craft CertificateLeo Middle EastHome CentreThe Dark Circle Sale
Grand PrixPublicis Middle EastKitKatAuto Reply_Break
Digital - Use of AI
SilverSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East ItsHerWayRewrite the Gap
Digital - Use Of Influencers
BronzePublicis Middle EastPizza HutPay With Your Trend
BronzeBananasKFCThe Unfluencer
BronzeSERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM ABU DHABINEURAL MURALS
SilverAccenture Song SanlamThe F-Show
Digital - Co-creation & User Generated Content
BronzeImpact BBDOSleepZoneIn-Snore Coupons
Digital - Data Driven Campaign
SilverBigTime Creative ShopThe RingThe 4th Judge
Digital - Mobile Media
BronzeTBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South Africa#TryJanuary
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) LtdCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave our stay (SOS)
Digital - Applications, Games & Interactive tools
GoldPublicis Middle EastKitKatAuto Reply_Break
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East VisaWalla Visa?
SilverLePub Johannesburg HeinekenSocial Screen
Digital - Social Media Campaign
SilverLion Communication FZ - LLCPUMALEAK FOR REAL
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) LtdHeineken Beverages South AfricaDryJan
Digital - Web Browser-based Experience
BronzeOgilvy KFC South AfricaKFC Sauce Code
SilverOne Over OneDream Hotels & ResortsLeHotel
B2B Creativity
GoldFortune Promoseven LLCArla FoodsRecipe for Change
SilverSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East VisaWalla Visa?
BronzeSERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM ABU DHABISTREET BITES WITH SHAQ
SilverFaith and Fear, Retroviral and MSLProfmedFinDR (pronounced finder)
Service Design
SilverImpact BBDOAnNahar NewspaperThe New President
GoldOgilvyVolkswagen South AfricaVolkswagen Night School
SilverTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) LtdCity Lodge Hotel GroupSave our stay (SOS)
Young Creatives
FinalistOgilvy South AfricaGemma StrohbachJunior Creative
FinalistOgilvy South AfricaLauren Gericke Art Director
FinalistPublicis Group Africa a division of MMS Communications SA (Pty) LtdSebastian DupperMidweight Art Director
GoldHaloGeir WilsonMiddleweight Copywriter
FinalistBCKRDSThabiso DhlaminiMid-weight Designer
FinalistFairchildHlakaniphile MngomezuluArt Director / Copywriter / Video Editor
FinalistEyeforceRaphadu MaphotoFilm Director
FinalistJoe Public Peter Natthaphong PhuenchomphuMid-weight Motion Graphics Designer
FinalistOgilvy And Mather South AfricaValentino FernandezJunior Copywriter
FinalistCARBON FILMSKOKETSO MATABANEFILM DIRECTOR
Design Crafts - Illustration
Campaign Craft CertificateGrid WorldwidePantryRetire Cash - Rhino
Craft GoldGrid WorldwideMarble Cape TownMarble Cape Town
Design - Design for Digital
BronzeDentsu Creative KenyaTusker LagerStitched With Cheer
BronzeSERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM ABU DHABINEURAL MURALS
Design - Industrial & Product Design
BronzeDigitas MENissan MEKicks Key
BronzeHorizon FCB DubaiCourageous Conversation Global FoundationShield The Protest
Design - Fabric Design
SilverImpact BBDOCheetosCheetos Pants
BronzeLandorSaudia AirlinesThe Coolest Ihram
Grand PrixDentsu Creative KenyaTusker LagerStitched With Cheer
Publication Design
GoldSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NanaRuby Blooms
BronzePromiseSAB (AB INBEV)//Hui !Gaeb
Graphic Design - Posters & Environmental Graphics
BronzePromiseAfriSamUnwanted Sites
Campaign SilverGrid WorldwidePantryRetire Cash - Rhino
SilverHavas Middle EastadidasTHE DESERT RUNNER
Graphic Design - Package Design
BronzeTBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South Africa#TryJanuary
SilverJoe Public SAB (AB InBev)Wasted Food: Plastered Peanuts
Graphic Design - Data & Information Visualisation
SilverLePub Johannesburg HeinekenMax Speed
SilverSERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM ABU DHABINEURAL MURALS
Graphic Design - Environmental Signage
GoldTBWA\IstanbulCARREFOURSAGHOST TOWN
Graphic Design - General Design
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East CarrefourLumpDolls
Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Logos
BronzeHaloSecond RodeoSecond Rodeo
Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Identity Programmes
BronzeDentsu Creative KenyaTusker LagerChampions Of Cheers Identity System
BronzeSunshinegunWe Are BizarreWe Are Bizarre
BronzeGrid WorldwideThe Marble GroupThe Luxurious Marble Circus
Social Impact Campaign
GoldFortune Promoseven LLCArla FoodsRecipe for Change
BronzeImpact BBDOeasypaisaInsured Billboards
SilverSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NanaRuby Blooms
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NiveaSun Courts
BronzeClockwork Byron Thomas PropertiesHomes Need Pets
SilverMullen Lowe South Africa UnileverGreen Gursha
Print Crafts - Art direction
Craft CertificateSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NanaRuby Blooms
Print Crafts - Photography
Campaign Craft CertificateLeo Middle EastMcDonald'sTaste the Familiar
Campaign Craft GoldX3M IdeasRed CrossBlood Sacrifice
Print Crafts - Illustration
Campaign Craft CertificateGrid WorldwidePantryRetire Cash - Elephant
Print - Print Advertising
Campaign GoldLeo Middle EastMcDonald'sTaste the Familiar
BronzeImpact BBDOUN WomenInkVisible
Campaign BronzeImpact BBDOCapital Bank of JordanNotes On Notes
SilverSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NanaRuby Blooms
Campaign SilverBananasKFCTexas
Campaign BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) LtdCity Lodge Hotel GroupBedroom / Bathroom
Tactical Use of Print
GoldJoe Public SAB (ABINBEV)The Revealing Pour
OOH Crafts - Use of Technology
Craft GoldLePub Johannesburg HeinekenSocial Screen
OOH Crafts - Art Direction
Craft CertificateSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NanaRuby Blooms
Craft GoldTBWA\IstanbulCARREFOURSAGHOST TOWN
Craft CertificateHavas Middle EastadidasTHE DESERT RUNNER
OOH Crafts - Illustration
Craft CertificateSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NanaRuby Blooms
OOH - Outdoor Media
SilverPromiseAfriSamUnwanted Sites
SilverLePub Johannesburg HeinekenMax Speed
BronzeTBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) LtdHeineken Beverages South AfricaThe hidden billboard
OOH - Direct Mail
BronzeDigitas MENissan MEKicks Key
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NanaRuby Blooms
BronzeLePub Johannesburg HeinekenMobile Cooler
BronzeTBWA\ Hunt LascarisHeineken Beverages South AfricaSavanna Neat
OOH - Ambient
GoldFortune Promoseven LLCTesticular Cancer SocietySponsored Balls
SilverImpact BBDOCheetosCheetos Pants
BronzeOgilvy SAB (ABInBev)The Real Injury Time
BronzeLeo Middle EastHeinzTrade-Up
BronzeSaatchi & Saatchi Middle East NiveaSun Courts
SilverTBWA\IstanbulCARREFOURSAGHOST TOWN
SilverLePub Johannesburg HeinekenSocial Screen
BronzeSHIFTCell CShattered Screens Themba
BronzeHavas Middle EastadidasTHE DESERT RUNNER
Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
BronzeStellenbosch UniversityThe Happy ProjectBee Safe
BronzeOpen WindowOpen WindowFayze: Dropping a Bombshell
SilverThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmGully For You
SilverThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmLeapt Niches
SilverThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmFruits and Nuts
GoldThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmLivid Mortis
GoldThe Animation School (PTY) Ltd3D Animated Graduation FilmBounce
Student - Motion Graphic Design
BronzeUniversity of PretoriaN/AShadows
BronzeStellenbosch Academy of Design & PhotographyChernobyl SeriesChernobyl
BronzeUniversity of PretoriaUniversity of PretoriaEye on the Wall
SilverUniversity of PretoriaHBOHerd Behaviour
Student - Radio Commercials & Branded Content
SilverRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessVirgin AirlinesMuseums
BronzeIIE-VegaPedigreeCollie Confessions
BronzeIIE-VegaBose Neighbour's Dog
Student - Out of Home
Campaign BronzeAAA School of AdvertisingTears FoundationConsent is Couture - Deaf
Campaign SilverRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessTWYGJust Don't
BronzeRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessRape CrisisFrayed Stories
SilverRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessSouth African Education Product (SAEP)Try for Her
Student - Logos and Identity Programmes
SilverRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessCity of Cape TownSkarrel Soema
SilverStellenbosch Academy of Design and PhotographyButt NuggetsButt Nuggets
Student - General Design
BronzeCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdAbsent RoomNICE
BronzeCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdFriends of Adam?Friends of Adam?
SilverRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessGag on itGag on it
SilverRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessWestern Cape Department of Economic Development and TourismFoundation Work
GoldRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessDepartment of Small Business Development Skoerrrt
Student - Publication Design
BronzeCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdHaenyeo free divers of South Korea.Woman of the Ocean
SilverCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdNot My Mother's Cook Book!Simmer!
BronzeThe University of JohannesburgN/AFrom Corner Shop to Kitchen
BronzeStellenbosch Academy of Design and PhotographyNo specific brandRedefining Poetic Line - Poems by E Dickinson
Student - Package Design
BronzeCape Town Creative Academy (Pty) LtdHalmoniHalmoni
BronzeRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessLion MatchesSizwe Lamp
BronzeStellenbosch Academy of Design and PhotographyChill and ChowChill and Chow Packaging
SilverIIE-VegaImpala VleisDie Vrylopende Afrikaner
Student - Digital Media
BronzeRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessBeReal & WE'RE NOT REALLY STRANGERSDon't just be seen. Be heard.
Student - Integrated Campaign
SilverRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessMosquito GuardBuzzzz off Dave
BronzeGreenside Design Center College of Design (Pty) LtdPendoring 25Taal Tongue Trek: Pendoring 25
Student - Print & Design Crafts - Writing
Campaign Craft CertificateAAA School of AdvertisingTears FoundationConsent is Couture - Married
Student - Print & Design Crafts - Illustration
Craft CertificateRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessDepartment of Small Business Development Skoerrrt
Craft CertificateNorth-West UniversityInternational Council of DesignSee the Unseen
Craft CertificateThe Open WindowN/AThe Unlucky Deaths of Ancient Rulers Zine
Craft CertificateThe Open WindowN/AEgg Sneaks
Student - Print & Design Crafts - Typography
Craft GoldRed & Yellow Creative School of BusinessWestern Cape Department of Economic Development and TourismFoundation Work
Student - Print & Design Crafts - Photography
Craft CertificateOpen WindowSelf promotionDavel: Life in the Shadows of Time

