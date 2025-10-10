Loeries2025 Night 1 | All the winners

|Digital Crafts - Digital Design
|Award
|Agency
|Brand
|Title
|Craft Gold
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|ItsHerWay
|Rewrite the Gap
|Digital Crafts - Use of Technology
|Craft Certificate
|Digitas ME
|Salam
|Safety Mouse
|Craft Gold
|BigTime Creative Shop
|The Ring
|The 4th Judge
|Digital Crafts - Music & Sound Design
|Craft Certificate
|Retroviral and RunJumpFly
|SAB (ABInbev)
|Afrobeatanicals: Gin n Phonics
|Digital Crafts - User Experience Design
|Craft Certificate
|Impact BBDO
|SleepZone
|In-Snore Coupons
|Craft Certificate
|Leo Middle East
|Home Centre
|The Dark Circle Sale
|Grand Prix
|Publicis Middle East
|KitKat
|Auto Reply_Break
|Digital - Use of AI
|Silver
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|ItsHerWay
|Rewrite the Gap
|Digital - Use Of Influencers
|Bronze
|Publicis Middle East
|Pizza Hut
|Pay With Your Trend
|Bronze
|Bananas
|KFC
|The Unfluencer
|Bronze
|SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC
|DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM ABU DHABI
|NEURAL MURALS
|Silver
|Accenture Song
|Sanlam
|The F-Show
|Digital - Co-creation & User Generated Content
|Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|SleepZone
|In-Snore Coupons
|Digital - Data Driven Campaign
|Silver
|BigTime Creative Shop
|The Ring
|The 4th Judge
|Digital - Mobile Media
|Bronze
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|#TryJanuary
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) Ltd
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Save our stay (SOS)
|Digital - Applications, Games & Interactive tools
|Gold
|Publicis Middle East
|KitKat
|Auto Reply_Break
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Visa
|Walla Visa?
|Silver
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken
|Social Screen
|Digital - Social Media Campaign
|Silver
|Lion Communication FZ - LLC
|PUMA
|LEAK FOR REAL
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) Ltd
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|DryJan
|Digital - Web Browser-based Experience
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|KFC South Africa
|KFC Sauce Code
|Silver
|One Over One
|Dream Hotels & Resorts
|LeHotel
|B2B Creativity
|Gold
|Fortune Promoseven LLC
|Arla Foods
|Recipe for Change
|Silver
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Visa
|Walla Visa?
|Bronze
|SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC
|DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM ABU DHABI
|STREET BITES WITH SHAQ
|Silver
|Faith and Fear, Retroviral and MSL
|Profmed
|FinDR (pronounced finder)
|Service Design
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|AnNahar Newspaper
|The New President
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|Volkswagen South Africa
|Volkswagen Night School
|Silver
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) Ltd
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Save our stay (SOS)
|Young Creatives
|Finalist
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Gemma Strohbach
|Junior Creative
|Finalist
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Lauren Gericke
|Art Director
|Finalist
|Publicis Group Africa a division of MMS Communications SA (Pty) Ltd
|Sebastian Dupper
|Midweight Art Director
|Gold
|Halo
|Geir Wilson
|Middleweight Copywriter
|Finalist
|BCKRDS
|Thabiso Dhlamini
|Mid-weight Designer
|Finalist
|Fairchild
|Hlakaniphile Mngomezulu
|Art Director / Copywriter / Video Editor
|Finalist
|Eyeforce
|Raphadu Maphoto
|Film Director
|Finalist
|Joe Public
|Peter Natthaphong Phuenchomphu
|Mid-weight Motion Graphics Designer
|Finalist
|Ogilvy And Mather South Africa
|Valentino Fernandez
|Junior Copywriter
|Finalist
|CARBON FILMS
|KOKETSO MATABANE
|FILM DIRECTOR
|Design Crafts - Illustration
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Grid Worldwide
|Pantry
|Retire Cash - Rhino
|Craft Gold
|Grid Worldwide
|Marble Cape Town
|Marble Cape Town
|Design - Design for Digital
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative Kenya
|Tusker Lager
|Stitched With Cheer
|Bronze
|SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC
|DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM ABU DHABI
|NEURAL MURALS
|Design - Industrial & Product Design
|Bronze
|Digitas ME
|Nissan ME
|Kicks Key
|Bronze
|Horizon FCB Dubai
|Courageous Conversation Global Foundation
|Shield The Protest
|Design - Fabric Design
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|Cheetos
|Cheetos Pants
|Bronze
|Landor
|Saudia Airlines
|The Coolest Ihram
|Grand Prix
|Dentsu Creative Kenya
|Tusker Lager
|Stitched With Cheer
|Publication Design
|Gold
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nana
|Ruby Blooms
|Bronze
|Promise
|SAB (AB INBEV)
|//Hui !Gaeb
|Graphic Design - Posters & Environmental Graphics
|Bronze
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Unwanted Sites
|Campaign Silver
|Grid Worldwide
|Pantry
|Retire Cash - Rhino
|Silver
|Havas Middle East
|adidas
|THE DESERT RUNNER
|Graphic Design - Package Design
|Bronze
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|#TryJanuary
|Silver
|Joe Public
|SAB (AB InBev)
|Wasted Food: Plastered Peanuts
|Graphic Design - Data & Information Visualisation
|Silver
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken
|Max Speed
|Silver
|SERVICEPLAN MIDDLE EAST FZ-LLC
|DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM ABU DHABI
|NEURAL MURALS
|Graphic Design - Environmental Signage
|Gold
|TBWA\Istanbul
|CARREFOURSA
|GHOST TOWN
|Graphic Design - General Design
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Carrefour
|LumpDolls
|Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Logos
|Bronze
|Halo
|Second Rodeo
|Second Rodeo
|Brand Identity & Collateral Design - Identity Programmes
|Bronze
|Dentsu Creative Kenya
|Tusker Lager
|Champions Of Cheers Identity System
|Bronze
|Sunshinegun
|We Are Bizarre
|We Are Bizarre
|Bronze
|Grid Worldwide
|The Marble Group
|The Luxurious Marble Circus
|Social Impact Campaign
|Gold
|Fortune Promoseven LLC
|Arla Foods
|Recipe for Change
|Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|easypaisa
|Insured Billboards
|Silver
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nana
|Ruby Blooms
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nivea
|Sun Courts
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Byron Thomas Properties
|Homes Need Pets
|Silver
|Mullen Lowe South Africa
|Unilever
|Green Gursha
|Print Crafts - Art direction
|Craft Certificate
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nana
|Ruby Blooms
|Print Crafts - Photography
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Leo Middle East
|McDonald's
|Taste the Familiar
|Campaign Craft Gold
|X3M Ideas
|Red Cross
|Blood Sacrifice
|Print Crafts - Illustration
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Grid Worldwide
|Pantry
|Retire Cash - Elephant
|Print - Print Advertising
|Campaign Gold
|Leo Middle East
|McDonald's
|Taste the Familiar
|Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|UN Women
|InkVisible
|Campaign Bronze
|Impact BBDO
|Capital Bank of Jordan
|Notes On Notes
|Silver
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nana
|Ruby Blooms
|Campaign Silver
|Bananas
|KFC
|Texas
|Campaign Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) Ltd
|City Lodge Hotel Group
|Bedroom / Bathroom
|Tactical Use of Print
|Gold
|Joe Public
|SAB (ABINBEV)
|The Revealing Pour
|OOH Crafts - Use of Technology
|Craft Gold
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken
|Social Screen
|OOH Crafts - Art Direction
|Craft Certificate
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nana
|Ruby Blooms
|Craft Gold
|TBWA\Istanbul
|CARREFOURSA
|GHOST TOWN
|Craft Certificate
|Havas Middle East
|adidas
|THE DESERT RUNNER
|OOH Crafts - Illustration
|Craft Certificate
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nana
|Ruby Blooms
|OOH - Outdoor Media
|Silver
|Promise
|AfriSam
|Unwanted Sites
|Silver
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken
|Max Speed
|Bronze
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg (Pty) Ltd
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|The hidden billboard
|OOH - Direct Mail
|Bronze
|Digitas ME
|Nissan ME
|Kicks Key
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nana
|Ruby Blooms
|Bronze
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken
|Mobile Cooler
|Bronze
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris
|Heineken Beverages South Africa
|Savanna Neat
|OOH - Ambient
|Gold
|Fortune Promoseven LLC
|Testicular Cancer Society
|Sponsored Balls
|Silver
|Impact BBDO
|Cheetos
|Cheetos Pants
|Bronze
|Ogilvy
|SAB (ABInBev)
|The Real Injury Time
|Bronze
|Leo Middle East
|Heinz
|Trade-Up
|Bronze
|Saatchi & Saatchi Middle East
|Nivea
|Sun Courts
|Silver
|TBWA\Istanbul
|CARREFOURSA
|GHOST TOWN
|Silver
|LePub Johannesburg
|Heineken
|Social Screen
|Bronze
|SHIFT
|Cell C
|Shattered Screens Themba
|Bronze
|Havas Middle East
|adidas
|THE DESERT RUNNER
|Student - Online Film, Short Film & Music Videos
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch University
|The Happy Project
|Bee Safe
|Bronze
|Open Window
|Open Window
|Fayze: Dropping a Bombshell
|Silver
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Gully For You
|Silver
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Leapt Niches
|Silver
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Fruits and Nuts
|Gold
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Livid Mortis
|Gold
|The Animation School (PTY) Ltd
|3D Animated Graduation Film
|Bounce
|Student - Motion Graphic Design
|Bronze
|University of Pretoria
|N/A
|Shadows
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Photography
|Chernobyl Series
|Chernobyl
|Bronze
|University of Pretoria
|University of Pretoria
|Eye on the Wall
|Silver
|University of Pretoria
|HBO
|Herd Behaviour
|Student - Radio Commercials & Branded Content
|Silver
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Virgin Airlines
|Museums
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|Pedigree
|Collie Confessions
|Bronze
|IIE-Vega
|Bose
|Neighbour's Dog
|Student - Out of Home
|Campaign Bronze
|AAA School of Advertising
|Tears Foundation
|Consent is Couture - Deaf
|Campaign Silver
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|TWYG
|Just Don't
|Bronze
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Rape Crisis
|Frayed Stories
|Silver
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|South African Education Product (SAEP)
|Try for Her
|Student - Logos and Identity Programmes
|Silver
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|City of Cape Town
|Skarrel Soema
|Silver
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|Butt Nuggets
|Butt Nuggets
|Student - General Design
|Bronze
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|Absent Room
|NICE
|Bronze
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|Friends of Adam?
|Friends of Adam?
|Silver
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Gag on it
|Gag on it
|Silver
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism
|Foundation Work
|Gold
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Department of Small Business Development
|Skoerrrt
|Student - Publication Design
|Bronze
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|Haenyeo free divers of South Korea.
|Woman of the Ocean
|Silver
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|Not My Mother's Cook Book!
|Simmer!
|Bronze
|The University of Johannesburg
|N/A
|From Corner Shop to Kitchen
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|No specific brand
|Redefining Poetic Line - Poems by E Dickinson
|Student - Package Design
|Bronze
|Cape Town Creative Academy (Pty) Ltd
|Halmoni
|Halmoni
|Bronze
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Lion Matches
|Sizwe Lamp
|Bronze
|Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography
|Chill and Chow
|Chill and Chow Packaging
|Silver
|IIE-Vega
|Impala Vleis
|Die Vrylopende Afrikaner
|Student - Digital Media
|Bronze
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|BeReal & WE'RE NOT REALLY STRANGERS
|Don't just be seen. Be heard.
|Student - Integrated Campaign
|Silver
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Mosquito Guard
|Buzzzz off Dave
|Bronze
|Greenside Design Center College of Design (Pty) Ltd
|Pendoring 25
|Taal Tongue Trek: Pendoring 25
|Student - Print & Design Crafts - Writing
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|AAA School of Advertising
|Tears Foundation
|Consent is Couture - Married
|Student - Print & Design Crafts - Illustration
|Craft Certificate
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Department of Small Business Development
|Skoerrrt
|Craft Certificate
|North-West University
|International Council of Design
|See the Unseen
|Craft Certificate
|The Open Window
|N/A
|The Unlucky Deaths of Ancient Rulers Zine
|Craft Certificate
|The Open Window
|N/A
|Egg Sneaks
|Student - Print & Design Crafts - Typography
|Craft Gold
|Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
|Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism
|Foundation Work
|Student - Print & Design Crafts - Photography
|Craft Certificate
|Open Window
|Self promotion
|Davel: Life in the Shadows of Time