When school no longer feels safe: How online education becomes a sanctuary

Recent incidents of school violence in South Africa, such as the assault at Milnerton High and a stabbing in Gauteng, have raised concerns over learner safety.

These events have heightened parents’ fears about classroom safety, with bullying and harm undermining learners’ self-worth and academic growth.

Many families now question if traditional schooling is still their best or only option. Online schooling, especially through CambriLearn, can offer not just flexibility and accessibility, but a much-needed safe environment. It provides a lifeline to children ensnared in cyclical bullying at conventional schools, an aspect often overlooked in discussions about online education.

“For some families, online schooling is not just about academic performance or convenience, it’s about reclaiming a child’s confidence, dignity, and safety,” says Ryan Swartzberg, founder of CambriLearn. “We’ve seen learners who arrive withdrawn and anxious begin to thrive again once they are removed from environments that make them feel unsafe. Every child deserves to learn without fear.”

Here’s how CambriLearn addresses the challenge:

A controlled digital environment In an online model, learners access lessons from the comfort of their own homes or another trusted location. The risk of hallway ambushes, peer-group violence, or unchecked bullying is greatly reduced. Parents, too, can more closely monitor their child’s engagement, mood, and participation. Smaller teacher-to-learner ratios and individual support CambriLearn offers live classes, tailored feedback, and personal support. When a child feels vulnerable or has been harmed, the individualised attention not only helps catch academic gaps but also emotional ones. Flexible pacing and choice Learners traumatised in a school setting often fall behind or disengage. The online model allows them to progress at a pace that rebuilds confidence, rather than forcing them to follow the one-size-fits-all timetable of traditional schools. A fresh start, no baggage One of the most subtle yet profound benefits: a learner who has been bullied can join an online community without the legacy of schoolyard politics or peer-group histories dragging them down. It’s a chance at schooling without the emotional weight many carry.

For these families, online schooling isn’t just an alternative; it’s often a transformative solution. Parents report that their children become more engaged and less anxious after the switch.

For these families, online schooling isn't just an alternative; it's often a transformative solution. Parents report that their children become more engaged and less anxious after the switch.

Of course, online schooling is not a panacea. It requires parental oversight, a reliable internet connection, and a proactive approach to learner engagement. But when the alternative is a setting where bullying, violence, or peer intimidation are undermining a child’s learning and self-esteem, the digital option becomes deeply compelling.

For the broader education sector, these recent incidents underline one clear takeaway: the traditional school environment cannot assume automatic safety or psychological comfort for every learner. Parents are increasingly demanding more than just academic outcomes. They want an environment that honours their child’s dignity, guards their emotional health, and still delivers academically.

