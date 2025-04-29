Education E-learning
    Empowering the future: Online learning’s role in reimagining South African education

    South Africa's overcrowded government schools and long waiting lists represent a pressing crisis. As the country's public education system struggles to cope with the rapidly increasing student population, thousands of children are being denied access to education.
    Issued by CambriLearn
    29 Apr 2025
    The severity of overcrowding and waiting lists in South African government schools, along with their profound effects on students and families, underscores the critical importance of alternative education solutions like CambriLearn.

    Demand outpaces infrastructure in South African education

    Access to quality education is a constitutional right in South Africa. Yet, government schools are struggling to meet the surging demand.

    In January of this year, thousands of students missed the first week of school due to a lack of available seats, a challenge that has persisted in previous years. This shortage spans the entire nation, pushing government schools to their limits. The result? Lengthy waiting lists that leave students and parents in limbo.

    In September last year, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) began issuing placements for the 2025 academic year for Grades 1 and 8. Despite this, the department acknowledged that teacher numbers would remain unchanged due to budgetary constraints, raising concerns.

    While the GDE assured the public that "no child would be left behind" and implemented catch-up programmes for late placements, this approach is far from ideal, particularly for young learners in foundation-building years, such as grades 1 and 8.

    The impact of overcrowded classrooms

    Overcrowded classrooms are a weak link in South Africa's education system. Reports indicate that the primary school Learner-Educator Ratio (LER) has improved slightly in some regions, decreasing from 35 to 31 students per educator. The LER has risen from 28 to 30 in high schools across most provinces.

    Such overcrowding significantly strains teachers, limiting their ability to provide individualised attention. This lack of personal engagement hinders student progress, particularly in critical areas such as literacy and numeracy.

    Overcrowded classroom environments often lead to disengagement, reduced motivation, and poorer academic outcomes for students. Research has linked overcrowded classrooms to behavioural problems, lower academic achievement, and higher dropout rates. Without adequate educational resources and attention, the cycle of inequality persists, narrowing future opportunities.

    The challenges families face in finding quality education

    Securing a place in a government school is a challenging and stressful ordeal for many families. For those unable to get a placement, the alternatives – private schools – are often financially out of reach. This leaves families facing uncertainty about their children's education and future.

    The growing demand for a reliable alternative highlights the need for solutions like CambriLearn, an accessible and affordable online education platform.

    CambriLearn: An alternative education solution

    CambriLearn, South Africa's top-rated online school, offers an effective alternative to traditional education systems. As an accredited provider, CambriLearn delivers the South African CAPS curriculum (available in Afrikaans and English), the International British Curriculum, and Pearson Edexcel, known for its rigour and adaptability.

    Students benefit from a flexible, personalised learning experience, progressing at their own pace with access to direct teacher interaction, a crucial component of effective online education.

    The platform also accommodates the diverse needs of students, including those with learning disabilities or special needs, fostering a supportive environment where students can thrive.

    CambriLearn: Easing the burden on the education system with online learning

    CambriLearn offers a viable alternative to overcrowded government schools, alleviating the pressure on families to depend on traditional schools or costly private schools to secure quality education.

    CambriLearn’s CAPS curriculum aligns with national standards, enabling students to achieve their National Senior Certificate through SACAI accreditation. Additionally, CambriLearn provides innovative offerings such as social and emotional learning and robotics, enhancing the learning experience through extracurricular activities.

    The platform's adaptability also benefits students with unique schedules. By offering live and recorded lessons, CambriLearn allows students to maintain uninterrupted education while waiting for placement in traditional schools.

    Reimagining the future of South African education

    As student enrollment continues to outpace school infrastructure, the challenges in South Africa's education system will likely remain the same. Online education providers like CambriLearn offer an immediate, practical solution, ensuring students have access to quality, flexible learning wherever they are.

    If you would like to learn more about CambriLearn, please speak with one of our education consultants. Alternatively, sign up here.

    CambriLearn
    CambriLearn is an internationally accredited online school offering flexible, high-quality education from Foundation Stage to A Levels, aligned with British, Pearson Edexcel and CAPS curricula.
