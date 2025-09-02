Newsmaker: At the heart of great teaching is connection - Brian Armitage, Reddam House

Bizcommunity caught up with Brian Armitage, following his recent appointment as executive head of Reddam House Helderfontein, to chat about his journey so far and vision for the school.

Brian Armitage, executive head of Reddam House Helderfontein

Armitage’s appointment to Reddam House Helderfontein, a member of the Inspired Education Group, was announced in August.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your journey as an educator...

After graduating from the Johannesburg College of Education, I began my teaching career at Ferndale High, where I spent five very rewarding years teaching Mathematics, and Technical subjects. It was also where I developed a deep passion for student leadership and the role it plays in shaping school culture.

I then joined Fourways High School, where I taught Mathematics, Mathematical Literacy, and Technology for a further five years before moving to St Peter’s College.

I spent the next 20 years at St Peter’s, where I held various leadership roles, including grade head, head of department, deputy head of co-curricular, and deputy head of student affairs.

Most recently, I served as deputy headmaster of student affairs, where I focused on student wellness, fostering an inclusive school culture, and driving innovation in education.

What excites you most about your new position?

What excites me most are the attitudes of our students themselves. They are warm, kind, and full of potential, but they are also looking for guidance, mentorship, structure, and care.

It is deeply rewarding to know that I can play a role in providing those boundaries and that support in an environment where they can truly flourish.

Helderfontein offers world-class facilities and a staff body that is genuinely dedicated to the well-being of its students. I’m excited to build on that foundation and help create a space where both students and staff can excel.

Tell us about some of the challenges and/or defining moments you’ve experienced in your career and what you’ve learned from them...

A defining moment in my career was realising the immense responsibility and privilege an educator carries in influencing the lives of students and their families.

Early on, I witnessed how empowering student leadership could positively shape the wider school community and set the tone for a school’s ethos and culture.

That realisation has never left me: the opportunity to influence, guide, and support young people is one of the greatest rewards of this profession.

I’ve also learned that strong, authentic relationships are the foundation of meaningful growth for both students and staff. At the heart of great teaching is connection, and when students feel safe, supported, and understood, they are able to thrive.

What goals are you hoping to achieve as Executive Head of Reddam House Helderfontein?

My goal as executive head is to create a nurturing, forward-thinking, and student-centred environment where every learner feels supported to reach their full potential. At Reddam House Helderfontein, we want students to leave with confidence, resilience, and global competencies that prepare them for success in the real world.

This means thriving not only academically, but also socially and through co-curricular opportunities, developing compassionate and capable individuals. I am committed to strengthening our offering by enhancing the sports and cultural programmes, increasing competitiveness, and structuring greater student participation.

At the same time, I want to support staff with improved processes, systems, and structures, so that we can fully honour our promise of individualised attention, well-being, and excellence. With world-class facilities and a vibrant boarding community, Helderfontein is uniquely positioned to deliver on this vision.

Education has been experiencing a major shift over the past 25 years or so—not just in regard to what is being taught, but how as well. Kids today don’t learn the same way as previous generations. How do you feel Reddam is addressing these changes?

Education today has to be far more responsive to individual needs. At Reddam, our educators focus on methodologies that cater to different learning styles and multiple intelligences, because a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work.

Every child processes information differently, which affects how they understand, retain, and apply knowledge. Our approach is student-centred, personalised, and focused on building skills for life, not just memorising content.

Educators use a variety of strategies to strike the balance between guiding the learner and encouraging active inquiry. At the end of the day, learning is most powerful when children are not just receiving information but are actively included in the process.

In a world where we seek to teach equality while celebrating diversity, how do we impart this with our children?

It begins with the environment we create. When children are in a space where their individuality is valued and respected, they learn that it’s not only acceptable but important to be themselves. From this foundation, the beauty of diversity naturally shines through.

In such an atmosphere, students can appreciate and celebrate each other’s differences, while also understanding the importance of equal opportunity, fairness, and respect for all.

What other life lessons should we be teaching or impressing upon our youngsters more?

I believe responsibility and reliability are key life lessons; honouring your commitments builds character and trust.

Alongside this, we must emphasise the value of authentic relationships. Strong, meaningful connections are the foundation for growth for both students and staff.