Meet Curro Serengeti's new executive head

Enslin holds a BCom and a Post Graduate Certificate in Education (cum laude) from Potchefstroom University. He has a solid 18 years of teaching experience under his belt, with six of those as a principal and four years as an executive head.
Enslin joins Curro Serengeti following a four-year stint as the principal of Leeuwenhof Akademie. However, he is no stranger to Curro, having joined the private school group in 2011 as the operational head of Curro Heuwelkruin in Polokwane. In 2015, he was promoted to executive head of Curro Secunda in Mpumalanga, where he stayed until 2018.
Here we chat to Enslin about his new position, his goals for Curro Serengeti and the changing landscape of modern education.
S - See your goals.
U - Understand the obstacles.
C – Create a positive mental picture.
C – Clear your mind of self-doubt.
E – Embrace the challenge
S – Stay on track
S – Show the world you can do it.