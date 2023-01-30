Industries

Meet Curro Serengeti's new executive head

30 Jan 2023
Shan RadcliffeBy: Shan Radcliffe
Kempton Park-based Curro Serengeti kicked off the 2023 academic year with the appointment of a new executive head - Thinus Enslin.
Thinus Enslin, newly appointed executive head of Curro Serengeti
Thinus Enslin, newly appointed executive head of Curro Serengeti

Enslin holds a BCom and a Post Graduate Certificate in Education (cum laude) from Potchefstroom University. He has a solid 18 years of teaching experience under his belt, with six of those as a principal and four years as an executive head.

Enslin joins Curro Serengeti following a four-year stint as the principal of Leeuwenhof Akademie. However, he is no stranger to Curro, having joined the private school group in 2011 as the operational head of Curro Heuwelkruin in Polokwane. In 2015, he was promoted to executive head of Curro Secunda in Mpumalanga, where he stayed until 2018.

Here we chat to Enslin about his new position, his goals for Curro Serengeti and the changing landscape of modern education.

What excites you most about your new position?

  • Making a difference in the lives of learners and developing them to be responsible participants in creating a better South Africa.
  • Creating a love for lifelong learning.
  • Sharing the love of education.
  • The challenge of creating a Curro Serengeti that is striving every day to be excellent is also exciting.

Tell us about some of the challenges and/or defining moments you’ve experienced in your career and what you’ve learned from them...

  • Challenges in the school environment that were brought by the Covid pandemic.
  • If there is a will there is a way. Keep your head down and work as hard you can.
  • “'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'” — Jeremiah 29:11.

What goals are you hoping to achieve as executive head of Curro Serengeti?

  • Making school enjoyable for learners and putting smiles on their faces.
  • Achieve a regular 100% matric pass rate.
  • Delivering excellence in academic, sports, culture and social programmes.

Education has been experiencing a major shift over the past 20 years or so - not just in regard to what is being taught, but how, as well. Kids today don't learn the same way as previous generations. How do you feel Curro is addressing these changes?

  • Small classes make it possible for teachers to differentiate the learning styles of learners.
  • Curro has a good hybrid learning model.
  • Teaching of 21st century skills.

In a world where we seek to teach equality while celebrating diversity, how do we impart this with our children?

To promote equality and diversity in your school, you should consider:

  • Challenging negative attitudes among the learners.
  • Avoiding stereotypes in curricular resources and examples.
  • Setting clear rules regarding how people treat each other.
  • Treating all students and staff equally and fairly.

How can we promote equality and diversity?

  • Treating all staff and students fairly.
  • Creating an inclusive culture for all staff and students.
  • Ensuring equal access to opportunities to enable students to fully participate in the learning process.
  • Enabling all staff and students to develop to their full potential.

What other life lessons should we be teaching or impressing upon our youngsters more?

S - See your goals.
U - Understand the obstacles.
C – Create a positive mental picture.
C – Clear your mind of self-doubt.
E – Embrace the challenge
S – Stay on track
S – Show the world you can do it.

NextOptions
Shan Radcliffe
Shan Radcliffe's articles

About Shan Radcliffe

Shan Radcliffe is the editor of Bizcommunity HR, Education and Legal.
Curro Holdings

