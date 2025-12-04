Review: Zootropolis 2 - a roaring success

As a Disney+ subscriber and huge fan of all (okay, most) things animated, I (and the family) will always check out whatever new animation the studio has produced. And while their collection of releases over the past few years hasn't been terrible, they haven't been terribly memorable either.

Still from the Zootropolis 2 trailer - YouTube

Added to that, everyone knows a hit sequel is difficult to pull off, especially when the first movie was as good as Zootropolis was.

Known as Zootopia in the US, the good cop-bad guy buddy movie has been a huge favourite amongst kids and adults alike, with colourfully complex characters and a captivating storyline with more twists than a French braid.

Upon hearing that Zootropolis 2 was due for release in time for the silly season, the household consensus was: "They better not fluff this up." We were hopeful but not without apprehension.

Fortunately, the kids at Disney understood the assignment and more than delivered. From the storyline and character development to the visuals and the incredible attention to detail - it really was a masterpiece.

As my taller half said upon leaving the theatre, "Now we know what the A-team's been doing for the past few years."

The story catches up with Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in their first week as partners at the ZPD. Through their particular brand of enthusiastic misadventure, we've come to know and love; they end up embroiled in the mystery surrounding the absence of reptiles in Zootropolis; all the while having to navigate the new dynamic of their working relationship.

And that's where my storyline spoilers end. But you can check out the final trailer below:



Created for kids, written for adults

What made this movie such an epic watch for us parents was all the Easter eggs, the animal puns, and homages to classic films that preceded the birth of our kids. In true 90s cartoon genius filled with quips and innuendo, this movie may have been created for kids, but it was written for adults.

From Zoogle and EweTube to Burning Mammal and the Gnucci sweatshop staffed with polar bears, it was all the tiny details that truly elevated the film. The next time I watch this, it'll be with a remote in hand so I can hit paws to inspect the more intricate scenes.

We were also treated to cameos from some of our favourite characters (and villains) from the first movie, including Mr Big and his family, Bellweather, Finnick (little toot-toot), Duke Weaselton (still peddling pirated movies), Clawhauser, and, of course, Flash (Flash, 100-yard dash).

Idris Alba reprises the role of Chief Bogo, and Shakira also returns as the voice of pop superstar, Gazelle. They're supported by a star-studded cast of talent behind the mic, voicing new characters - big and small.

Patrick Warburton joins as the new mayor of Zootropolis, Brian Winddancer; Andy Samberg as Pawbert Lynxley; Ke Huy Quan as Gary; and Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick. Keep an ear out for Danny Trejo as Jesus, Dwayne Johnson (Zeke), Jean Reno (Bushron) and even Ed Sheeran (as Ed Shearin), Michael J. Fox (as Michael J. the Fox) and Steve Irwin's son, Robert (as Robert Purwin).

The layering doesn't stop there... keep an eye out for nods to Silence of the Lambs, The Shining and Babe, to name a few.

So it's no wonder that Zootropolis 2 is reported to have smashed box office records, bringing in $156m in the US and Canada over the five-day Thanksgiving period and a massive $556m globally since its opening last Wednesday, according to studio estimates released Sunday.

All I can say is, if you're young, old, or somewhere in between, go and watch it. There's something in it for everyone. And don't forget to stick around for after the credits...