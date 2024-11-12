Supporting the SFC movement: Bluegrass Digital’s role in building a better childhood

At Bluegrass Digital, we are proud to stand alongside Smartphone-Free Childhood South Africa (SFC) as a sponsor in their inspiring mission to create healthier, more connected childhoods. As part of this collaboration, we’re thrilled to have contributed our expertise to develop their brand new website, providing a digital platform that amplifies their vital message and connects parents across South Africa.

SFC, launched in Cape Town in July 2024, is a parent-led volunteer initiative inspired by the UK’s Smartphone-Free Childhood movement. Their focus is clear: to encourage parents to pause the pressures of smartphones and social media for children. The goal is to foster low-tech and slow-tech childhoods –environments that research shows are essential for healthy physical, emotional, and social development.

The website, supported by Bluegrass Digital, serves as a cornerstone for this movement. It provides resources, research, and a platform for parents to engage in open conversations and take collective action. By joining SFC’s Digital Pact – highlighted in The South African – families commit to a shared vision of rethinking technology use for children, prioritising real-world interactions and community building.

At Bluegrass, we believe in using technology for good. Supporting initiatives like SFC aligns with our mission to help organisations create meaningful digital experiences. By sponsoring their website development, we’re enabling SFC to reach more parents and foster a movement that prioritises the well-being of the next generation.

Together with SFC, we’re excited to help shape a future where children can grow up in a healthier, more connected world – one smartphone-free day at a time.

Visit their website and learn how you can join the movement.



