Marketing & Media Digital
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaMotherland OMNiMachine_DarkMatterMultiChoiceJust DesignAAA School of AdvertisingTenacityPRBlue Label MediaNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyTechsys DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingTractor OutdoorMann MadeWetpaint AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Supporting the SFC movement: Bluegrass Digital’s role in building a better childhood

    Issued by Bluegrass Digital
    12 Nov 2024
    12 Nov 2024
    At Bluegrass Digital, we are proud to stand alongside Smartphone-Free Childhood South Africa (SFC) as a sponsor in their inspiring mission to create healthier, more connected childhoods. As part of this collaboration, we’re thrilled to have contributed our expertise to develop their brand new website, providing a digital platform that amplifies their vital message and connects parents across South Africa.
    Supporting the SFC movement: Bluegrass Digital&#x2019;s role in building a better childhood

    SFC, launched in Cape Town in July 2024, is a parent-led volunteer initiative inspired by the UK’s Smartphone-Free Childhood movement. Their focus is clear: to encourage parents to pause the pressures of smartphones and social media for children. The goal is to foster low-tech and slow-tech childhoods –environments that research shows are essential for healthy physical, emotional, and social development.

    The website, supported by Bluegrass Digital, serves as a cornerstone for this movement. It provides resources, research, and a platform for parents to engage in open conversations and take collective action. By joining SFC’s Digital Pact – highlighted in The South African – families commit to a shared vision of rethinking technology use for children, prioritising real-world interactions and community building.

    At Bluegrass, we believe in using technology for good. Supporting initiatives like SFC aligns with our mission to help organisations create meaningful digital experiences. By sponsoring their website development, we’re enabling SFC to reach more parents and foster a movement that prioritises the well-being of the next generation.

    Together with SFC, we’re excited to help shape a future where children can grow up in a healthier, more connected world – one smartphone-free day at a time.

    Visit their website and learn how you can join the movement.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Bluegrass Digital
    We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz