    Issued by Bluegrass Digital
    11 Jun 2024
    The Cyber Essentials scheme is a government-backed framework aimed at helping businesses protect themselves against cyber-attacks.
    Bluegrass Digital achieves prestigious cyber essentials certification

    Bluegrass Digital, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved the cyber essentials certification. This esteemed UK-based certification underscores Bluegrass’ commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cyber security and safeguarding its clients' data.

    The cyber essentials certification is awarded by IASME (information assurance for small and medium enterprises), an organisation dedicated to improving cyber security, risk management, and governance through a range of accessible certifications. Working alongside a global network of expert organisations, IASME helps businesses of all sizes enhance their cyber security posture and counter fraud.

    Cyber essentials is an effective UK Government scheme, backed by the National Cyber Security Centre, that focuses on five critical technical controls designed to protect against the most common internet-based cyber security threats. Recognised as the minimum baseline level of cyber security for organisations, the cyber eessentials certification demonstrates that Bluegrass Digital has robust measures in place to defend against potential cyber threats.
    .
    “We are thrilled to have achieved the cyber essentials certification,” said Mark Hawkins, ops director at Bluegrass Digital. “This certification not only highlights our dedication to cyber security but also assures our clients that we are committed to protecting their sensitive information with the highest level of security standards.”

    By obtaining the cyber essentials certification, Bluegrass Digital joins a prestigious group of organisations that prioritise cyber security and demonstrate best practices in safeguarding data. This certification reinforces Bluegrass’s reputation as a trusted partner in digital transformation, capable of delivering secure and innovative solutions to clients across various industries.

    For more information about Bluegrass Digital and its range of digital services, please visit https://www.bluegrassdigital.com/.

    Bluegrass Digital
    We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.

