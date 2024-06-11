Industries

Software News South Africa

‘AI’ is for Apple Intelligence at WWDC

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
11 Jun 2024
11 Jun 2024
Apple used its opening keynote of its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) to unveil Apple Intelligence, its new personal device intelligence system. This AI-powered system aims to enhance user experiences across iPhone, iPad, and Mac by integrating generative models with personalised context.
Apple is bringing generative AI to emojis
Apple is bringing generative AI to emojis

Apple Intelligence, integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, utilises the acceleration hardware built into Apple silicon to understand and generate language and images, perform tasks across apps, and leverage personal context to streamline daily activities.

The company was predictably quick to emphasise privacy, with many AI tasks said to be processed on-device to protect user data.

OpenAI's latest multimodal AI model GPT-4o is built on GPT-4 intelligence.
OpenAI debuts GPT-4o as a multimodal, more personal AI

  14 May 2024

Among the enhanced context awareness and ability to integrate third-party models into its system-level AI services – beginning with GPT-4o courtesy of its deal with OpenAI – there is the standard set of enhancements we’ve seen from Google, Microsoft and Samsung.

Enhanced Writing Tools: Apple Intelligence brings systemwide Writing Tools to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, allowing users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text in various apps.

Improved Siri: Siri receives a major upgrade, becoming more contextually aware, responsive to natural language, and capable of performing new actions.

Image Playground and Genmoji: Image Playground enables users to create fun images quickly, while Genmoji allows for personalised avatar creation.

Enhanced Photos and ChatGPT Integration: Photos search is improved, and ChatGPT integration provides access to its expertise for various tasks.

Apple of course highlights privacy as a core principle of Apple Intelligence, with on-device processing for many AI tasks.

Private Cloud Compute extends this privacy focus to the cloud, allowing for more complex requests while ensuring user data remains secure.

Apple executives were also quick to point out that they remain open to scrutiny from independent specialists.

New visual enhancements

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 introduce redesigned home screens, customisable Control Centres, and enhanced privacy features like app locking with Face ID.

Messages and Mail receive updates, including new categorisation and digest view options.

On the PC side macOS Sequoia brings iPhone mirroring, automatic window tiling, a new Presenter View, virtual backgrounds, and a dedicated Passwords app that’s also available on Windows.

Safari gets a significant update with an AI-powered reader mode and intelligent information extraction.

For its wearables watchOS 11 introduces features Fitbit and Whoop users will recognise like customisable fitness summaries, new Vitals and Translate apps, and a Photos watch face.

Read more: iPhone, Tim Cook, artificial intelligence, iOS, OpenAI
About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

