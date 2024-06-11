Liquid C2 becomes first Google Cloud Interconnect provider in Africa

Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, last week became the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider in Africa. This partnership enables Liquid C2 to offer its customers direct, high-speed access to Google Cloud services, enhancing the performance and security of their cloud-based applications.

By leveraging Google Cloud Interconnect, businesses can reduce their reliance on public internet connections, resulting in improved security and operational efficiency.

The partnership aims to empower businesses across Africa with tailored cloud solutions and drive digital transformation on the continent.

“Being the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider on the continent is a significant milestone on our journey to becoming the leading provider of cloud solutions in Africa. By partnering with Google Cloud, we can leverage the strengths of both organisations to offer solutions that address the needs of the African market,” said Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2.

“Direct access to the Google Cloud network will bring about the enhanced security and operating efficiencies that our customers in wholesale, enterprise, and government are seeking.”

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, MD of Google Cloud for Turkey, Middle East & Africa, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the potential of this collaboration to foster digital inclusion and economic growth across Africa.

“Google Interconnect has the potential to revolutionise how businesses operate, and Liquid C2 is providing access to these opportunities."

This new development builds upon Liquid C2's existing collaborations with Google Cloud, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of cloud and security solutions in Africa.