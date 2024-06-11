Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bluegrass DigitalBET SoftwareDomains.co.zaMetroWiredMegaVision MediaStyle IDIgnition GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

Liquid C2 becomes first Google Cloud Interconnect provider in Africa

11 Jun 2024
11 Jun 2024
Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, last week became the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider in Africa. This partnership enables Liquid C2 to offer its customers direct, high-speed access to Google Cloud services, enhancing the performance and security of their cloud-based applications.
Liquid C2 becomes first Google Cloud Interconnect provider in Africa

By leveraging Google Cloud Interconnect, businesses can reduce their reliance on public internet connections, resulting in improved security and operational efficiency.

The partnership aims to empower businesses across Africa with tailored cloud solutions and drive digital transformation on the continent.

AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town

16 Aug 2023

“Being the first Google Cloud Interconnect provider on the continent is a significant milestone on our journey to becoming the leading provider of cloud solutions in Africa. By partnering with Google Cloud, we can leverage the strengths of both organisations to offer solutions that address the needs of the African market,” said Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2.

“Direct access to the Google Cloud network will bring about the enhanced security and operating efficiencies that our customers in wholesale, enterprise, and government are seeking.”

Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, MD of Google Cloud for Turkey, Middle East & Africa, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the potential of this collaboration to foster digital inclusion and economic growth across Africa.

“Google Interconnect has the potential to revolutionise how businesses operate, and Liquid C2 is providing access to these opportunities."

This new development builds upon Liquid C2's existing collaborations with Google Cloud, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of cloud and security solutions in Africa.

Read more: cloud, Google Cloud, Liquid C2, hyperscaler
Share this article
NextOptions

Related

Image supplied. Formula-E's latest all-electric GEN-3 model generated in WPP Open using Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro
WPP and Google Cloud collaboration a step-change in marketing efficiency and effectiveness
9 Apr 2024
Thomas Kurian, Strive Masiyiwa and Daniela Amodei at the partnership announcement. Source: Supplied
Liquid, Google and Anthropic team up to power Africa's digital transformation
6 Mar 2024
Johannesburg joins 40 other cloud regions. Source: Google
Joburg goes live as operational Google Cloud region
 4 Feb 2024
Teraco CT2 render. Source: Supplied
Teraco breaks ground on CT2 expansion
15 Nov 2023
What's Next with Aki: The video podcast watched by South Africa's business leaders
Broad MediaWhat's Next with Aki: The video podcast watched by South Africa's business leaders
5 Sep 2023
SMEs should not neglect cyber security. Source: Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash
Cybersecurity is for all businesses, even SMEs
 23 Aug 2023
AWS launched its first international Skills Centre in the birth city of elastic cloud, Cape Town. Source: Brendon Petersen/Reframed
AWS launches first Skills Centre outside of the USA in Cape Town
16 Aug 2023
Source:
Traditional SA banking fraught with dated technology, dated thinking: can the cloud and AI help?
 26 Jul 2023
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz