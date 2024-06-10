Industries

    Patoranking launches $50m tech scholarship initiative

    10 Jun 2024
    10 Jun 2024
    Patoranking's Patoranking Foundation has launched tech scholarships, which form part of the organisation’s Sky Level Initiative.
    Patoranking | image supplied
    Patoranking | image supplied

    In a partnership with ALX Africa, the foundation will offer scholarships totalling half a million US dollars aiming to empower 40 exceptional young minds with access to cutting-edge technology education and career-ready training.

    Over the past six years, the Patoranking Foundation has been steadfast in its commitment to nurturing a brighter future for Africa’s youth.

    The Foundation’s commitment to research and advocacy has enabled promising young leaders to attend leading educational institutions under its Sky Level Initiative, regardless of their financial standing or background.

    “South Africa is brimming with young, talented youths who are eager to harness the power of technology to transform their careers, their communities and the broader continent,” says Divesh Sooka, general manager at ALX South Africa.

    “This partnership and the scholarship opportunities on offer will not only provide these young minds with the cutting-edge skills they need but will also foster a spirit of innovation and resilience that will help to address the country's significant youth unemployment rate and our digital future,” he adds.

    Beyond the classroom, the top learners will have the opportunity to undertake internships with some of the leading tech partners of the Foundation.

    This hands-on experience promises to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application, preparing scholars to become the next pioneers in technology.

    For more information and to apply, please visit: patoranking.alxafrica.com.

