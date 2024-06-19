Allan Gray opens high school entrepreneurial scholarships

The High School Scholarship is designed to nurture young entrepreneurial development and aims to produce confident scholars with entrepreneurial thinking, unlocked potential, leadership qualities, and a desire to create value and solve our country's most pressing social and economic challenges.
To be a successful recipient of this scholarship, Grade 6 learners must demonstrate academic excellence, entrepreneurial leadership potential, as well as financial need.
The programme offers Grade 6 learners funding to enrol at leading high schools across the country in addition to support and interventions that develop their entrepreneurial talents.
Applications close on 16 September 2024.