Allan Gray opens high school entrepreneurial scholarships

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation has opened applications for its High School Scholarship Programme to all current and eligible Grade 6 learners across South Africa.

The High School Scholarship is designed to nurture young entrepreneurial development and aims to produce confident scholars with entrepreneurial thinking, unlocked potential, leadership qualities, and a desire to create value and solve our country's most pressing social and economic challenges.

To be a successful recipient of this scholarship, Grade 6 learners must demonstrate academic excellence, entrepreneurial leadership potential, as well as financial need.

The programme offers Grade 6 learners funding to enrol at leading high schools across the country in addition to support and interventions that develop their entrepreneurial talents.

Application requirements:

Applicants must be in Grade 6 this year (2024) to apply

Applicant must not be older than 12 years of age and not younger than 11 years of age in Grade 6 (candidates must be born in 2012 and 2013)

Clearly demonstrate financial need (Household income must not exceed a monthly gross income of R20,000, including business revenue)

Applicant must obtain a minimum of 70 % for English and Mathematics in Grade 5

Applicant must be a South African citizen

Ways to apply:

Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to apply online or download the application forms

Post application form to Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, Freepost no: CB 11349 Kloof Street, 8008. Register your mail so you can track it to avoid the application form from being lost

Hand Deliver to 46 Hof Street, Oranjezicht Cape Town or 1st Floor, Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, 1 Protea Place, Cnr of Fredman Dr and Protea Place, Sandton, Johannesburg

Applications close on 16 September 2024.