Joe Public Cape Town and Uber Black unveil new campaign: ‘So good you’ll find a reason’

Joe Public Cape Town has partnered with Uber to launch the Uber Black campaign, challenging conventional views on quality transport...

Many South Africans often limit themselves to basic travel options, but Uber Black is set to change that. Their position is that the service is not just for a select few or for special occasions, it’s for any South African who craves comfort, style, or a simple treat.

Joe Public Cape Town investigated this position and uncovered an intriguing human truth that the campaign was based off: people will often find a reason to treat themselves, even when there isn’t one. With the campaign line ‘So good you’ll find a reason’, Uber Black encourages South Africans to enjoy premium rides just for the sake of enjoying premium rides.

The campaign, crafted by Joe Public Cape Town, breaks down the misconception that Uber Black is reserved for the elite or for important events. Based on local insights, the campaign taps into the South African love for indulgence. Whether it’s a lavish night out or a quick ride to a friend’s place, Uber Black reminds you that sometimes you don’t need a reason to treat yourself to a premium experience.

“We wanted to break down the notion that Uber Black is only for the few or for special occasions,” says Brendan Hoffmann, Executive Creative Director at Joe Public Cape Town. “South Africans have a unique culture of treating themselves, and this campaign embraces that. Uber Black is so good, you’ll find a reason to use it, even if that reason is simply because you deserve it.”

The campaign aired on 29 August 2024 and features a series of fun and relatable ads from padel, to a quiz evening to a school play and so on. These ads humorously show the various, often trivial, excuses people use to justify taking an Uber Black ride – reinforcing the idea that you deserve it at any time.

Padel:



Quiz night:



School play:

