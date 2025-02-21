Subscribe & Follow
Joe Public Durban shows growth through the power of creativity in the 2024 Loeries rankings
The four team members from Joe Public Durban who were recognised in the prestigious rankings include: Brandon Govender – executive creative director (number four), Declan Sharp – creative director (number four), Jasmin Vandersteen – copywriter (number three), and Zainab Mitha – art director (number two).
Dr Pepe Marais, Joe Public’s co-founder and group chief creative officer stated: “The outstanding rankings of our team beautifully demonstrate our belief that growth feeds growth, and that’s why we begin by investing in our people.”
The team’s exceptional work on Nedbank’s campaigns earned an impressive 11 awards, including four golds, at the 2024 Loerie Awards held in Cape Town in October 2024 – a milestone that remains unmatched in the KZN market.
“When we joined the Joe Public family late in 2021, I made a bold statement that this opportunity would take our creativity to the next level and drive exponential growth for both our people and our clients. I am proud to say we are delivering on that promise. Here’s to Growth Through Creativity in 2025,” comments Brandon Govender, executive creative director at Joe Public Durban.
