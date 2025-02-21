Marketing & Media Advertising
    Leaders from Google, Havas, and VML join AME Awards advisory board

    21 Feb 2025
    New York Festivals AME Awards, now in its 31st year of celebrating the world’s best advertising and marketing effectiveness has announced that six strategic leaders have joined the 2025 AME Awards Advisory Board.
    These leaders from around the world, whose collective expertise will continue to drive the AME Awards forward. The AME Advisory Board provides invaluable guidance, regional perspectives, and strategic insights. Their expertise in emerging trends, industry evolution, and jury recommendations ensures that AME stays at the forefront of effectiveness. As industry champions, they play a pivotal role in shaping AME’s continued growth, strengthening its position as a global benchmark for creative and measurably effective campaigns.

    2025 AME Advisory Board Members

    • Abigail Baehr, chief strategy officer, VML New York USA
    • Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas India, SE Asia, North Asia (Japan & South Korea)
    • Ali Cheikhali, creative strategy lead - Creative Works MENA, Google United Arab Emirates
    • Carolina Pinheiro, chief executive officer, Inbrax Chile
    • Damon Stapleton, chief creative officer, Droga5 Aotearoa New Zealand
    • Huiwen Tow, head of strategy, Virtue Asia Singapore

    “All of us at AME are beyond grateful that these pioneering creative and strategic leaders are joining the Advisory Board to provide ongoing support and insight. As global advocates for creativity that delivers measurable results, their regional expertise and industry perspective are invaluable,” said Gayle Seminara Mandel, VP, executive director, New York Festivals AME Awards.

    “Their contributions will help ensure that AME continues to honor the most effective, culturally resonant, and results-driven work from around the world.”

    The results of AME’s Jury sessions are parsed in the annual AME Report, that honours and provides rankings for agencies and brands from over 30 countries.

    The deadline for entering the 2025 AME Awards competition is 15 June 2025.

