Joe Public Cape Town’s latest campaign 'Anyone can be a hero' raises awareness for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Joe Public Cape Town recently launched its latest campaign for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA to showcase the amazing work that they do with the intention of thanking all donors, and ultimately inspiring others to donate.

The insight behind the campaign 'Anyone can be a hero' came from recognising that there are many animal lovers in South Africa. There is the extreme minority of people who dedicate their lives and even risk their own safety to help animals. And then there is the majority who have only ever donated.

“We had two important objectives for this campaign. Firstly to help people understand what the SPCA does, which is not always fully understood. Secondly, to drive donations. We did this through the concept of 'Anyone can be a hero' – the SPCA staff through the hard work they do, and the general public through every donation they make,” comments Brendan Hoffmann, executive creative director, Joe Public Cape Town.

In our creative executions, we created film and radio content that showcased SPCA staff and compared them to everyday animal lovers. This approach created humorous and relatable comparisons, ultimately conveying that no matter how unassuming one's actions may seem, anyone can be a hero, to all animals at the SPCA. The campaign effectively highlighted that heroism comes in many forms, from the bravery of SPCA staff to the generosity of donors.

“Some may say that heroism lies within the daring acts of the SPCA Inspectors who scale towering trees to rescue trapped kittens or take on dog fighters – or in the veterinary skill of those that heal and nurse animals back to health. But the 'Anyone Can Be A Hero' campaign reminds us that true heroism is very simply, compassion compelled into action. Not everyone can do the work of the SPCA but everyone can make it possible through donations,” comments Franco Raffa, marketing manager at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

View the campaign video here: