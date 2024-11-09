Joe Public wins Large Agency and Transformation Award at the 2024 AdFocus Awards

Joe Public once again claimed the spotlight with two prestigious awards at the 2024 AdFocus Awards.

The agency took home the coveted Large Agency of the Year Award and The Transformation Award for the second consecutive year. In addition, Joe Public’s long-standing client, Nedbank, saw its group executive of marketing and corporate affairs, Khensani Nobanda, honoured as the Industry Leader of the Year for an unprecedented second time.

Now in its 34th year, the AdFocus Awards has become the gold standard for South Africa’s ever-changing marketing and communications sector, continuously evolving to reflect the industry's shifting priorities. These awards not only celebrate agencies and individuals for their creative and marketing expertise but also recognise their overall business acumen.

The awards measure agency performance against criteria that include business growth, sustainability and client relationships, diversity, inclusion and transformation, innovation, and most importantly, the strength of the agency’s creative product. For this reason, the AdFocus Awards provides the industry with the most complete and well-balanced view of an agency’s strength, performance and overall market position.

“These accolades are more than just awards – they represent the hard work, innovation, and collaboration that define Joe Public. It’s not just about winning, it’s about creating work that makes a real impact in the industry and drives meaningful change in our sector. We’re grateful for the opportunity to keep delivering growth through creativity with our people, clients, and partners,” comments Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director at Joe Public.

Joe Public's chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana comments, “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to transformation and growth. We take immense pride in the achievements of our talented people, trusting clients, and supportive partners who help drive our business forward. Every member of the Joe Public team plays an integral role in our winning formula, and it is their collective effort that has led to this remarkable achievement.”



