Marketing & Media Advertising
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Joe PublicTBWAPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comSappiHook, Line & SinkerEverlyticKagiso Media RadioHavas JohannesburgHelmIncubetaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaAsk AfrikaBrave GroupBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Joe Public wins Large Agency and Transformation Award at the 2024 AdFocus Awards

    Issued by Joe Public
    2 Dec 2024
    2 Dec 2024
    Joe Public once again claimed the spotlight with two prestigious awards at the 2024 AdFocus Awards.
    Joe Public wins Large Agency and Transformation Award at the 2024 AdFocus Awards

    The agency took home the coveted Large Agency of the Year Award and The Transformation Award for the second consecutive year. In addition, Joe Public’s long-standing client, Nedbank, saw its group executive of marketing and corporate affairs, Khensani Nobanda, honoured as the Industry Leader of the Year for an unprecedented second time.

    Now in its 34th year, the AdFocus Awards has become the gold standard for South Africa’s ever-changing marketing and communications sector, continuously evolving to reflect the industry's shifting priorities. These awards not only celebrate agencies and individuals for their creative and marketing expertise but also recognise their overall business acumen.

    The awards measure agency performance against criteria that include business growth, sustainability and client relationships, diversity, inclusion and transformation, innovation, and most importantly, the strength of the agency’s creative product. For this reason, the AdFocus Awards provides the industry with the most complete and well-balanced view of an agency’s strength, performance and overall market position.

    “These accolades are more than just awards – they represent the hard work, innovation, and collaboration that define Joe Public. It’s not just about winning, it’s about creating work that makes a real impact in the industry and drives meaningful change in our sector. We’re grateful for the opportunity to keep delivering growth through creativity with our people, clients, and partners,” comments Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director at Joe Public.

    Joe Public's chief creative officer, Xolisa Dyeshana comments, “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to transformation and growth. We take immense pride in the achievements of our talented people, trusting clients, and supportive partners who help drive our business forward. Every member of the Joe Public team plays an integral role in our winning formula, and it is their collective effort that has led to this remarkable achievement.”

    Read more: Nedbank, Joe Public, Xolisa Dyeshana
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz