    The GenNext Survey: South Africa's youth choose their favourite banks!

    22 Oct 2024
    22 Oct 2024
    In an increasingly competitive market, understanding the preferences of South Africa’s youth—who represent a significant portion of the consumer base—is crucial for brand-management and marketing professionals.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Research indicates that young people aged 15 to 34 account for approximately 34% of South Africa's population, making their insights vital for businesses aiming to connect with future consumers.

    With a growing emphasis on experiential spending and brand loyalty among this demographic, their perceptions of financial service providers can greatly influence market trends and brand positioning.

    The latest survey, conducted with 7,200 participants aged 8 to 24 years old, highlights which financial brands resonate most with young South Africans, offering valuable insights for professionals in the industry.

    Here are the finalists in this year’s financial services categories:

      Coolest Banks finalists: Absa, African Bank, Capitec Bank, Discovery Bank, FNB, Investec Bank, Nedbank, Old Mutual, Standard Bank, and TymeBank.

      Coolest Savings & Investment Platform finalists: Absa, African Bank, Capitec, Easy Equities, FNB, Nedbank, Old Mutual Invest, Sanlam, Standard Bank, and TymeBank.

      Coolest Insurance Brand finalists: 1Life, 1st for Women, Assupol, AVBOB, Clientele, Hippo, Naked, Old Mutual, OUTsurance, and Sanlam.

    The Sunday Times GenNext Survey covers 69 categories from the ‘coolest’ coffee shops to telco’s, cooldrinks to insurance products, entertainment and sport, and everything inbetween.

    The winners will be announced at the highly anticipated Sunday Times GenNext Awards taking place in Johannesburg on Friday, 18 November 2024.

    The results of the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Survey will be published in the Sunday Times on Sunday, 24 November 2024.

