Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

African Transformation Movement, Elections, Land Expropriation and Coalitions.

    Deadline approaches for 2025 Mandela Rhodes Foundation Scholarship

    8 Apr 2024
    8 Apr 2024
    Applications for the 2025 Mandela Rhodes Foundation (MRF) Scholarship close on 21 April 2024.
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Applicants must be citizens of an African country, aged between 19 and 29 and, by 1 January 2025, have an undergraduate degree with excellent academic results (70% or upper-second class honours) and be able to study at a postgraduate level in English.

    Since its inception 21 years ago the scholar cohorts have been drawn from a diverse group of graduates from nearly 40 countries across the African continent. To date almost 700 students have received MRF scholarships, many alumni have gone on to have impactful careers, advancing the Africa envisioned by President Nelson Mandela, who wanted to ‘close the circle of history’ by founding this initiative.

    The MRF was founded in 2003 when the Rhodes Trust approached Mr Mandela with a proposal for a partnership to help redress inequalities from the past, through education and leadership development opportunities for promising young leaders from across the African continent. The objective was clear: For all parties from all walks of life to work together to strive for social justice.

    The MRF is again looking for emerging young leaders in Africa, who want to use their skills to serve the African continent. The scholarship offers these graduates (aged between 19 and 29) a life-changing opportunity for personal growth, via a prestigious postgraduate scholarship and Leadership Development Programme.

    CEO, Judy Sikuza, herself an MRF scholar (2007) says, "Our programme is built on Nelson Mandela’s belief that leadership begins with inner transformation and our founding principles are those of reconciliation, education, entrepreneurship and leadership. There are many success stories from the scholarship programme, leaders who are contributing to Madiba’s vision."

    The MRF provides a highly competitive postgraduate scholarship for young African graduates to study either honours or masters in South Africa, at a recognised public higher education institution. The first-year leadership development programme focuses on acquiring learning related to leadership competencies and the second-year programme, for a two-year masters qualification, focuses on putting that learning into practice.

    To apply go to: https://www.mandelarhodes.org/scholarship/apply/?utm_medium=affiliates&utm_campaign=pao-apo-apply

    Let's do Biz