Cheeba Cannabis Academy launches the Tshego Cannabis Scholarship

Cheeba Cannabis Academy has announced the Tshego Cannabis Scholarship.

The scholarship will fund three students per year to attend the academy’s flagship 12-week Cannabis Industry 101 course at their campus in Rivonia Johannesburg.

The 12-week Cannabis Industry 101 course is one of the most comprehensive cannabis courses in the world and covers cultivation, medical cannabis, canna-business and sustainability and wellness. It features over 30 lecturers, three industry excursions and a four-week internship.

Tsehgo

Tshego, recognised as one of South Africa's foremost hip hop/R&B artists, boasts an illustrious career marked by performances at esteemed music industry gatherings like MIDEM in France.

With his debut album Pink Panther in 2019 earning two nominations at the South African Music Awards, Tshego has solidified his status as a standout talent.

His collaborations with top-tier artists and releases through Universal Music, Def Jam Africa, Family Tree and his own independent label imprint Twenty5Eight, underscore his position as one of the most dynamic figures in South African music.

“I’ve been a cannabis user for many years, but I believe in responsible adult use and with the rise of the cannabis industry I thought it was important to support this education initiative which goes a long way in educating young people about the importance of consuming responsibly,” states Tshego.

The scholarship is Tshego’s first formal step into the industry with plans to collaborate on product development with Cheeba’s Cannabis club Cheeba Delicious.