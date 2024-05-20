WeThinkCode_ academy seeks young and talented software developers

Software education company WeThinkCode_ has announced the start of its 2024 application season.

Image supplied

WeThinkCode_ anticipates attracting over 25,000 applications from young people who are not in employment, education or training, and who are looking for opportunities to access industry-relevant training and future-fit jobs.

These aspiring software engineers will be competing to secure one of 500 spots in the 2024 cohort starting in September 2024.

The final selection of enrolment will be the first to earn the now NQF 6 qualification in Software Engineering accredited by the QCTO.

The academy said it is welcoming all applications with no coding experience or prior education, but the applicants must be between the ages of 17 to 35 and can work in South Africa.

Through WeThinkCode_'s partnership with IBM SkillsBuild, applicants now have access to resources that will help them to prepare for the online assessment and bootcamps which are used to assess readiness for the programme.

Leveraging the IBM SkillsBuild learning platform, applicants are guided through tailored learning plans to equip them for the highly competitive WeThinkCode_ application process, provide free access to expansive digital training courses and verifiable digital credentials in soft skills, artificial intelligence (AI), AI ethics, cybersecurity and more.

Applications for the 2024 cohort are now open and will remain so until the end of July 2024. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit WeThinkCode_'s application portal for more information and to register on the WeThinkCode_ IBM SkillsBuild learning plans.