Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Mindful MastermindsEduvosNorthlink CollegeRegent Business SchoolProgressionCornerstone InstituteNorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    WeThinkCode_ academy seeks young and talented software developers

    20 May 2024
    20 May 2024
    Software education company WeThinkCode_ has announced the start of its 2024 application season.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    WeThinkCode_ anticipates attracting over 25,000 applications from young people who are not in employment, education or training, and who are looking for opportunities to access industry-relevant training and future-fit jobs.

    These aspiring software engineers will be competing to secure one of 500 spots in the 2024 cohort starting in September 2024.

    The final selection of enrolment will be the first to earn the now NQF 6 qualification in Software Engineering accredited by the QCTO.

    The academy said it is welcoming all applications with no coding experience or prior education, but the applicants must be between the ages of 17 to 35 and can work in South Africa.

    Through WeThinkCode_'s partnership with IBM SkillsBuild, applicants now have access to resources that will help them to prepare for the online assessment and bootcamps which are used to assess readiness for the programme.

    Leveraging the IBM SkillsBuild learning platform, applicants are guided through tailored learning plans to equip them for the highly competitive WeThinkCode_ application process, provide free access to expansive digital training courses and verifiable digital credentials in soft skills, artificial intelligence (AI), AI ethics, cybersecurity and more.

    Applications for the 2024 cohort are now open and will remain so until the end of July 2024. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit WeThinkCode_'s application portal for more information and to register on the WeThinkCode_ IBM SkillsBuild learning plans.

    NextOptions

    Related

    WeThinkCode_ names Ayanda Mda as director of campuses
    WeThinkCode_ names Ayanda Mda as director of campuses
    5 Dec 2023
    Preparing businesses for young tech talent attraction and retention
    Preparing businesses for young tech talent attraction and retention
    11 Oct 2023
    Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode_
    Investing in edtech: Collaboration, policy reform is key to success
     24 May 2022
    Promising fintech solutions take the spotlight at Stitch hackathon
    Promising fintech solutions take the spotlight at Stitch hackathon
    28 Feb 2022
    Matric results: Perhaps it's time to change the way we assign competence
    Matric results: Perhaps it's time to change the way we assign competence
     4 Feb 2022
    WeThinkCode_ achieves target of recruiting at least 50% women in student intake
    WeThinkCode_ achieves target of recruiting at least 50% women in student intake
    10 Aug 2021
    WeThinkCode_ to launch Durban campus
    WeThinkCode_ to launch Durban campus
    3 Mar 2021
    Call to partner with WeThinkCode_ SME Placement Programme
    Call to partner with WeThinkCode_ SME Placement Programme
    23 Nov 2020
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz