High schools students urged to apply to 2024 Allan Gray Entrepreneurship Challenge

The Allan Gray Orbis Foundation has launched its 2024 gamified Entrepreneurship Challenge for high school students from across Southern Africa and is calling students to participate in this year’s challenge.

The competition, which is in its eighth year, opened for gameplay and is aiming to see over 20,000 high school learners from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) enrolling to compete in games and Shark Tank style entrepreneurship pitching contests. The competition also includes online webinars and facilitated school visits during the competition, as well as exciting prize packages.

“Through engaging simulations and enriched content, participants will learn to identify entrepreneurship opportunities and collaborate effectively. This initiative democratises access to entrepreneurship education, empowering Southern African children to unlock their full potential and hone the skills they need to shape a brighter future for themselves,” says Marcel Manikum, project lead of the Allan Gray Entrepreneurship Challenge (Agec).

The Entrepreneurship Challenge was not only designed to be a competition, but also to provide further access to supportive communities within the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation and a year-round dynamic playground where learning is both educational and fun.

“The 2024 competition promises to be more exciting than ever before. The biggest change in this year’s competition is the introduction of a brand new game for high school students, which is known as the Allan Gray High School Game which requires less than 14mb of data to participate. Learners have access to a gaming hub where they can find games, resources and information that can help them in the competition.”

How to enter the 2024 Entrepreneurship Challenge

Registration is simple and straightforward. Those who wish to enter the competition can visit the official challenge website www.theentrepreneurshipchallenge.com or email moc.egnellahcpihsruenerpertneeht@ofni.

“We encourage you to spread the word about the challenge so that more learners can also join in on the fun and excitement. You can also tell your teachers and principals about the game which can be paired with their classroom lessons. Our call to action is clear and urgent: join the challenge, transform your future, and unlock your entrepreneurial potential,” says Manikum.