Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsHelmDomains.co.zaBET SoftwareIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

4th Industrial Revolution News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    OpenAI debuts GPT-4o as a multimodal, more personal AI

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    14 May 2024
    14 May 2024
    OpenAI has unveiled GPT-4o, its latest flagship AI model, presenting this omni version of GPT-4 intelligence as a multimodal revolutionary step in AI interaction. However, a closer look reveals a mix of genuine advancements and potential pitfalls. Google will respond with its improvements to Gemini at its I/O developer conference today.
    OpenAI's latest multimodal AI model GPT-4o is built on GPT-4 intelligence.
    OpenAI's latest multimodal AI model GPT-4o is built on GPT-4 intelligence.

    While GPT-4o boasts improved speed and capabilities across text, vision, and audio it’s hard to judge whether these improvements are truly groundbreaking in our AI saturated world. The inclusion of real-time audio and vision is innovative, but the practical applications and effectiveness remain to be seen.

    OpenAI's emphasis on democratising access to AI tools is commendable. However, the company's track record on safety raises concerns. This could, however, also be foreshadowing the improvements we will see to Apple's Siri after rumours of a deal between the tech giant and OpenAI circulated ahead of the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) next month.

    Meta has unleashed its AI assistant into all of its social media apps.
    Meta slides AI assistant into DMs in 7 African countries

      22 Apr 2024

    The potential misuse of real-time audio and vision capabilities could lead to unforeseen consequences, especially considering the technology's availability to free users.

    A key focus of the release is to democratise access to advanced AI tools, making them more intuitive and accessible to everyone. OpenAI emphasised its commitment to reducing friction in user experience, ensuring that everyone can benefit from the power of AI.

    Show and tell

    The live demonstrations showcased impressive features like real-time translation and image analysis. Yet, these demonstrations were carefully curated and may not represent the model's performance in real-world scenarios.

    While GPT-4o undoubtedly holds promise, it is crucial to approach the hype with a critical eye. The true impact of this technology will depend on how it is deployed, regulated, and ultimately, used by individuals and organisations.

    With GPT-4o, users gain access to a wider range of tools and capabilities, previously only available to paid users. These include:

    GPT Store: Access to custom ChatGPT experiences created by others.
    Vision: Upload and analyse images and documents containing text and images.
    Memory: Improved continuity and context across conversations.
    Browse: Search for real-time information during conversations.
    Advanced data analysis: Upload and analyse charts and data.
    Improved language support: Enhanced quality and speed in 50 languages

    As the model is rolled out over the next few weeks, it will be important to observe its real-world applications and potential challenges.

    Speed to market

    OpenAI is also rolling out GPT-4o on its API, providing developers with the tools to build applications at scale as well as faster processing, 50% cost reduction, and five times higher rate limits than GPT-4 Turbo.

    Addressing the challenges that come with introducing powerful AI models, OpenAI highlighted its commitment to safety and responsible deployment.

    The company has been actively working on mitigations against misuse, collaborating with stakeholders from government, media, entertainment, and civil society to ensure the technology is used ethically and responsibly.

    Read more: Google, Apple, Sam Altman, siri, artificial intelligence, OpenAI, Lindsey Schutters, large language model
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave an Energy Action Plan update from Kusile powerstation
    Eskom defies odds, delivers 47 days of uninterrupted power
     12 hours
    Source: Benjamin Child/Unsplash
    Historic wage agreement reached in metals and engineering sector
     12 hours
    Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO
    Vodacom reports strong revenue increase on back of VodaPay and acquisitions
     1 day
    Source:
    Apple’s crush advert annoys people across the generations – that’s why it misfired
     1 day
    Undersea cables connecting East Africa to the internet have experienced multiple incidents in 2024.
    East Africa internet disrupted by another major undersea cable cut
     2 days
    In February 2022, Sibanye-Stillwater successfully concluded the €85m transaction to acquire French mining group Eramet’s Sandouville hydrometallurgical nickel processing facilities near Le Havre, France’s second largest industrial port.
    Sibanye Q1 update progress on safety, restructuring planned
     10 May 2024
    The SBA whitepaper is a global first focus on the continent
    Report: Tower companies fuel Africa’s telecommunications boom
     10 May 2024
    Samsung's Galaxy A-series lineup is its most competitive in years.
    Samsung goes back to competitive roots with A-series
     8 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz