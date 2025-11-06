Applications open for R1m Orange Corners Innovation Fund for young entrepreneurs

Young South African entrepreneurs can apply for funding through the second edition of the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF) Grow programme in South Africa, a cohort-based investment readiness initiative that combines non-repayable grant support with interest-free loans.

OCIF Grow is part of the global Orange Corners incubation and acceleration programme, an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands that supports early-stage founders across Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The South African programme is managed locally by CDI Capital with delivery support from Viridian.

The programme provides individual funding from R200,000 to R1,000,000, delivered as a hybrid of grant and interest-free loan, alongside mentorship, pitch training and investor-readiness support.

Shortlisted businesses will take part in an eight-week Raise Ready programme (April–June 2026) before pitching to an investment committee; up to seven grantees will be selected to receive funding in 2026.

Ryan Rode, manager at CDI Capital, said the programme seeks entrepreneurs aged 18–35 with products or business models showing clear market traction and growth potential.

The first OCIF cohort of ten entrepreneurs is completing its Raise Ready phase. Participants span a range of sectors, including renewable and circular-economy solutions, precision agriculture, alternative food products, AI learning platforms and modular software services.

Philosophy and support: OCIF Groe emphasises practical, hands-on support aimed at helping founders refine business models, build fundraising plans and access markets. Grantees receive one-on-one mentorship and pitch coaching in addition to the financial award.

Below are the programme’s funding structure, eligibility criteria and key dates:

Funding structure

Individual funding: R200,000 to R1,000,000 .

. Split: 50% grant (non-repayable) and 50% interest-free loan, repayable over 18 months.

Eligibility

Youth-owned and managed (founder aged 35 or younger at application).

Based in South Africa.

Business operating for between six months and seven years.

Annual turnover between R250,000 and R10,000,000.

Market traction and a clearly innovative approach or business model.

Business must address one or more Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Key dates

Applications close: 31 December 2025 .

. Shortlist announced: 28 February 2026 .

. Adjudication and Raise Ready selection: 31 March 2026 .

. Raise Ready training: April to July 2026 .

. Final pitching and funding announcement: August 2026.

Applications are open now; interested entrepreneurs should apply via the OCIF application portal.