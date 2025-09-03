Citroën names new global communications director

Leslie Peltier has been appointed the new global communications director of the Citroën brand, effective 8 September. She will report to Xavier Chardon, Citroën brand CEO.

Leslie Peltier | image supplied

She succeeds Stéphane Cesareo, who will lead Stellantis brands and technologies communications in the Enlarged Europe region. "I would like to thank Stéphane for his work and wish him every success in his new role," said Chardon.

"I am very pleased to be reunited with Leslie Peltier, with whom I have already had the pleasure of working. Her expertise, professionalism and listening skills are essential assets for strengthening the brand's influence and deepening its relationship with the various media.

"By placing communications directly under my responsibility, we are affirming the central role that communications plays in Citroën's transformation and future," added Chardon.

Peltier, 46, holds a European diploma in international marketing from ISIC (Institut Supérieur International de Commerce) and has extensive knowledge of the automotive industry.

After gaining initial experience at Mercedes-Benz in Germany in 1997, she joined DaimlerChrysler France in 1998, where she held various positions in press relations within the Communications Department for the Mercedes-Benz brand.

In 2003, she joined Volkswagen Group France as head of press relations for Seat, before becoming head of press relations for Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in 2005, then head of internal and external communications for Volkswagen Group France and brand communications coordinator.