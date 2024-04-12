Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosPert IndustrialsGordon Institute of Business ScienceTrialogueRosebank CollegeThink Digital AcademyAFDARed & YellowSACAPEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Higher Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

uMkhonto we Sizwe Exclusive following Jacob Zumas IEC Ruling.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board

    12 Apr 2024
    12 Apr 2024
    Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, has dissolved the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and placed it under administration.
    Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, has dissolved the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and placed it under administration. Image source:
    Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, has dissolved the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and placed it under administration. Image source: @SAgovnews

    The announcement followed a meeting held on Thursday between Nzimande and the NSFAS Board to communicate the Minister’s decision to dissolve the NSFAS Board, with immediate effect.

    In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the department said the legal effect of the decision will be communicated on Friday, through the Government Gazette.

    “On Sunday, 14 April 2024, at 2pm, the Minister will convene a special media briefing to explain the rationale for dissolving the NSFAS Board and the further steps arising from this decision,” the department said in a statement.

    Prior to the meeting, the department issued a statement raising Nzimande’s concerns over the recurring problem of non- payment of student allowances by NSFAS.

    “Given the magnitude of this problem and its negative impact on the well-being of students and the continued functioning of our post school education and training system, in the next few days, the Minister will be taking a series of additional and decisive steps, all of which are intended to have the problem of non-payment of allowances resolved as a matter of priority,” the department said.

    As part of the series of decisive steps, Nzimande, supported by the department, has instructed NSFAS to immediately establish a dedicated task team that will visit all the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and universities, where students are experiencing serious NSFAS related problems.

    NSFAS board chair Ernest Khosa takes leave of absence
    NSFAS board chair Ernest Khosa takes leave of absence

    11 Jan 2024

    2024 disbursements

    Regarding the 2024 academic cycle, the department said against valid registration records received on 15 March 2024, NSFAS has paid the disbursements for university and TVET college students.

    “For the latest payment cycle, NSFAS has paid TVET college student allowances and tuition to the value of R511,106,120 in total,” the department said.

    The allowance included R147,115,846 in college tuition; R34,831,311 in allowances via TVET colleges; and R298,971,220 in NSFAS card allowances; and R30,187,743 towards student accommodation via solution providers.

    “For universities, NSFAS has paid allowances and tuition to the value of R2,306,583,222 in total,” the department said.

    The universities allowance included R1,258,865,972 tuition to universities; R653,954,716 allowances via universities and R393,762,534 direct payment to students.

    Impact of non-compliance

    However, the department said not all TVET colleges and universities have complied with the NSFAS deadline of 15 March 2024 for the submission of student registration data to facilitate the payment of allowances.

    The department said failure to comply by some TVET colleges and universities has contributed to the latest sporadic student protests.

    “To address this, the Minister dispatched the Director-General to have an urgent meeting with the NSFAS management, which was intended to ensure that working with institutions, all outstanding allowances are paid as soon as it is practicable.

    “In addition, NSFAS has sent its servicing administrators to work with the non-compliant TVET colleges and universities to finalise the submission of student registration data and ensure that the outstanding student allowances and tuition is paid in the next payment cycle,” the department said.

    Read more: National Student Financial Aid Scheme, NSFAS
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Image source: HONGQI ZHANG –
    Institutions submit registration data to NSFAS
    5 Mar 2024
    Image source: HONGQI ZHANG –
    NSFAS extends application deadline
    2 Feb 2024
    R4bn upfront payment for higher learning institutions
    R4bn upfront payment for higher learning institutions
    26 Jan 2024
    NSFAS board chair Ernest Khosa takes leave of absence
    NSFAS board chair Ernest Khosa takes leave of absence
    11 Jan 2024
    Higher education minister Blade Nzimande denies allegations of kickbacks
    Higher education minister Blade Nzimande denies allegations of kickbacks
     9 Jan 2024
    Image source: Brian Jackson –
    NSFAS committed to settling outstanding disbursements
    2 Jan 2024
    NSFAS applications open next week
    NSFAS applications open next week
    13 Nov 2023
    Parliament unimpressed by NSFAS's turnaround plan
    Parliament unimpressed by NSFAS's turnaround plan
     5 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz