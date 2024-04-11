Samro’s Music Business Lab training programme empowers music publishers

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) newly launched Music Business Lab (MBL) training programme aims to empower 30 music publishers through an in-depth training regimen focused primarily on the nuances of the music business, particularly music publishing.

The programme is a Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative in collaboration with the Music Business Lab (MBL).

This unique programme is available only to music publishers and self-published Full and Associate Members of Samro.

It is designed to equip members with essential business skills to foster sustainable growth and success within the sector, cultivate raw talent and spearhead the formation of resilient music enterprises that span the vast expanse of the country.

Growing the industry

MBL provides tailored support to grow the African industry, empowering Africa’s music business SMMEs through certified training, incubation and accelerator programmes and professional development.

The organisation is spearheaded by industry veterans Ninel Musson (Vth Season) and Beth Arendse (SA Creative Industries Incubator).

Participants will gain insights into significant revenue enhancement, product innovation, and personal entrepreneurial evolution, and acquire invaluable skills and knowledge, positioning them not just to survive, but to thrive within the complex music industry value chain.

The programme also offers a range of additional benefits, including exposure to key industry opportunities and access to markets, all of which can fuel personal and professional growth.

“Our goal at MBL is to develop and professionalise the music business eco-system through curated training with subject matter experts, highly developed incubation programmes, capacity building and market access. We will take participants of the MBL training programme through an unparalleled learning journey into the business” says Ninel Musson, founder of MBL.

The programme will select Samro’s publisher members, with cohorts from Gauteng, Western Cape, and Kwazulu-Natal (KZN), guaranteeing an expansive and impactful reach.

Rigorous six-week phase

The MBL training programme will commence in May 2024, starting with a rigorous six-week phase of callouts, screenings, and selections, paving the way for an intensive online educational journey.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to glean insights from seasoned industry veterans and obtain certification from the University of Pretoria’s (UP) Department of Economic and Management Sciences upon completion.

Applications

Applications will open on 11 April 2024.

To apply, you need to be a Full or Associate member who is a music entrepreneur in the recording industry with one to three years of experience running a recorded music business/record label, an independent publisher working with at least one artist, or a self-published artist with previously released music on digital platforms.

Applicants must be based in South Africa, in either Gauteng, Western Cape, or KZN. Samro encourages female candidates to apply for the programme to enhance gender representation in the industry.

The application deadline is 26 April 2024. Late applications will not be accepted.

Samro’s commitment to the music industry

With the 2024 MBL training programme launch Samro reaffirms its steadfast commitment to amplifying and sustaining the South African music industry.

This initiative is a powerful testament to the organisation's unwavering resolve to foster the growth of music entrepreneurs and SMEs nationwide.

The rollout of the 2024 MBL training programme indicates Samro's dedication to the industry's prosperity.

"The MBL training is a visionary programme encapsulating Samro’s aspirations for a flourishing, sustainable South African music industry. This initiative is a cornerstone in our mission to equip publishers with the essential tools for success, driving innovation and expansion within the industry," says Lesego Maforah, Samro’s CSI manager.

The MBL programme signifies a monumental leap in Samro's ongoing efforts to champion and elevate the South African music industry.

For further information, please email csi@samro.org.za.