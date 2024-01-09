Samro and Academy of Sound Engineering launch Music Business Masterclass

The Music Business Masterclass (MBM) has been launched by the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), in partnership with the Academy of Sound Engineering (ASE).

The MBM is an intensive course targeted at Samro’s seasoned full and associate members looking to advance their technical music business knowledge.

The initiative aims to empower participants with essential knowledge and skills that will enable them to thrive in the competitive music industry.

Twenty fully funded bursaries are available to be distributed equally among ASE campuses, with 10 bursaries are designated for members in Johannesburg, Gauteng ,and 10 reserved for members in Cape Town, Western Province.

To be considered applicants are expected to commit to attending in-person classes for the entirety of the programme.

In-depth understanding of music industry

The MBM is a short course designed to offer an in-depth understanding of the music industry and its key players.

The curriculum includes case studies, assignments, and real-world music and entertainment industry examples. The course will explore the music industry's terms, conventions, royalty streams, contracts, and copyright laws.

Throughout this course, members will gain an in-depth understanding of the music industry's legal and financial aspects, enabling them to make informed decisions and navigate the industry with confidence.

This initiative forms part of the organisation's Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme.

A thorough understanding of the music business

In an industry marked by continual change and unpredictability, it is paramount to provide Samro members with a thorough understanding of the music business.

Recognising this, Samro has identified the ASE as an invaluable partner.

ASE's programmes are known for their adaptability to technological advancements and industry trends, ensuring graduates are equipped with cutting-edge tools and knowledge.

Samro anticipates that the MBM will provide Samro members with invaluable insights, empowering them to navigate the ever-evolving music landscape with confidence.

Commitment to SA music ecosystem

‘‘This initiative and partnership emphasises Samro's steadfast commitment to empowering its members and cultivating a robust and long-lasting music ecosystem in South Africa,” says Samro CSI manager Lesego Maforah.

“By offering resources and educational opportunities focused on the business side of music, Samro members will gain a deeper comprehension of the intricacies of the business of music, enabling them to make informed career decisions confidently," adds Maforah.

Applications and closing

Applications open today, 2 April 2024 for Samro’s full and associate members and close on 12 April 2024. Late applications will not be accepted.

Applications will be assessed on merit by a committee of music industry professionals. The adjudication committee’s decisions will be final.

For further information, please email mcsf@samro.org.za during working hours.