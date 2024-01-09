Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingUrban Brew StudiosOptimize AgencyPublicis Groupe AfricaIgnition GroupTopco MediaPointOnPoint PReMediaMeltwaterDMASAIpsosBataRogerwilcoTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Dr Corné Mulder says coalitions are the only way to a better South Africa!

Dr Corné Mulder says coalitions are the only way to a better South Africa!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Samro and Academy of Sound Engineering launch Music Business Masterclass

    2 Apr 2024
    2 Apr 2024
    The Music Business Masterclass (MBM) has been launched by the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), in partnership with the Academy of Sound Engineering (ASE).
    Source: © Isabella Mendes The Music Business Masterclass (MBM) has been launched by the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), in partnership with the Academy of Sound Engineering (ASE)
    Source: © Isabella Mendes Pexels The Music Business Masterclass (MBM) has been launched by the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), in partnership with the Academy of Sound Engineering (ASE)

    The MBM is an intensive course targeted at Samro’s seasoned full and associate members looking to advance their technical music business knowledge.

    The initiative aims to empower participants with essential knowledge and skills that will enable them to thrive in the competitive music industry.

    Twenty fully funded bursaries are available to be distributed equally among ASE campuses, with 10 bursaries are designated for members in Johannesburg, Gauteng ,and 10 reserved for members in Cape Town, Western Province.

    To be considered applicants are expected to commit to attending in-person classes for the entirety of the programme.

    In-depth understanding of music industry

    The MBM is a short course designed to offer an in-depth understanding of the music industry and its key players.

    The curriculum includes case studies, assignments, and real-world music and entertainment industry examples. The course will explore the music industry's terms, conventions, royalty streams, contracts, and copyright laws.

    Throughout this course, members will gain an in-depth understanding of the music industry's legal and financial aspects, enabling them to make informed decisions and navigate the industry with confidence.

    This initiative forms part of the organisation's Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme.

    Samro distributes over R33m of digital royalties
    Samro distributes over R33m of digital royalties

    28 Mar 2024

    A thorough understanding of the music business

    In an industry marked by continual change and unpredictability, it is paramount to provide Samro members with a thorough understanding of the music business.

    Recognising this, Samro has identified the ASE as an invaluable partner.

    ASE's programmes are known for their adaptability to technological advancements and industry trends, ensuring graduates are equipped with cutting-edge tools and knowledge.

    Samro anticipates that the MBM will provide Samro members with invaluable insights, empowering them to navigate the ever-evolving music landscape with confidence.

    Commitment to SA music ecosystem

    ‘‘This initiative and partnership emphasises Samro's steadfast commitment to empowering its members and cultivating a robust and long-lasting music ecosystem in South Africa,” says Samro CSI manager Lesego Maforah.

    “By offering resources and educational opportunities focused on the business side of music, Samro members will gain a deeper comprehension of the intricacies of the business of music, enabling them to make informed career decisions confidently," adds Maforah.

    Applications and closing

    Applications open today, 2 April 2024 for Samro’s full and associate members and close on 12 April 2024. Late applications will not be accepted.

    Applications will be assessed on merit by a committee of music industry professionals. The adjudication committee’s decisions will be final.

    For further information, please email mcsf@samro.org.za during working hours.

    Read more: music, CSI, music industry, SAMRO, Southern African Music Rights Organisation, conventions, ASE
    NextOptions

    Related

    Samro distributes over R33m of digital royalties
    Samro distributes over R33m of digital royalties
    28 Mar 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: The Boswell family's multi-generational journey with Ford SA
    #OrchidsandOnions: The Boswell family's multi-generational journey with Ford SA
     25 Mar 2024
    The awards have been refreshed with a new logo. Source: Supplied.
    Phalaphala FM unveils new logo for 2024 Tshivenda Music Awards
    26 Feb 2024
    Samro avails R3m for the 2024 Music Creation Support Fund
    Samro avails R3m for the 2024 Music Creation Support Fund
    22 Feb 2024
    #OrchidsandOnions: Corona's stellar CSI project puts other brands to shame
    #OrchidsandOnions: Corona's stellar CSI project puts other brands to shame
     13 Feb 2024
    Samro records 15.3% revenue growth in 2023 despite economic challenges
    Samro records 15.3% revenue growth in 2023 despite economic challenges
    13 Feb 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Ndeye Diagne - Africa at a crossroads: Threads of gold
    #BizTrends2024: Ndeye Diagne - Africa at a crossroads: Threads of gold
     16 Jan 2024
    Source: © 123rf Sheer Publishing Africa gives three trends it believes the music industry needs to consider in 2024
    3 trends the music industry needs to consider
    9 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz