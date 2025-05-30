Calum Scott announces South Africa tour

Multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Calum Scott is set to return to South Africa in January 2026, marking his biggest local tour to date. Presented by Breakout Events, The Avenoir Tour will bring Scott back to Cape Town and Durban, and for the very first time, to Pretoria—a new stop that fans in Gauteng have long been hoping for.

Calum Scott is coming to South Africa in 2026. Source: Supplied.

Scott first toured South Africa in 2018 in support of his debut album Only Human, performing to sold-out venues and thousands of devoted fans. He returned in 2022 and 2023, deepening his connection with South African audiences and solidifying the country's special place in his heart.

"I remember my first time in South Africa, being blown away by the demand for tickets to my show - it made me feel so special! Every time that I have been back, I have felt the same love and excitement. Touring is my favourite part of my job but touring in places like South Africa is just a dream come true.", says Scott.

This is Scott’s biggest tour to date which includes a run of UK and European shows across 24 cities later this year. ‘The Avenoir Tour’ sees Scott playing in the biggest UK and European venues of his career so far.