Samro avails R3m for the 2024 Music Creation Support Fund

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) avails R3m for the fourth installment of its flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme, the Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF). This year, MCSF will help 120 full and associate members of Samro to revive their creativity and compose new musical works that will enable them to generate an income.

Since the inception of the programme in 2021, Samro has committed R2.5m to the MCSF, granting R25,000 to each of the 100 recipients. This year, Samro has boosted the budget to R3m and expanded the number of recipients from 100 to 120. This expansion aims to benefit a broader group of eligible full and associate members of Samro, each receiving R25,000 from the MSCF.

In recent years, the MCSF has experienced a steady increase in both the number of applications as well as the number of qualifying applicants. In 2021, Samro received 257 applications, of which 211 were eligible. This trend continued in 2022, with 421 out of 586 applications meeting the criteria. By 2023, the number rose significantly to 630 out of 782 applications meeting the qualifying criteria. Hence, Samro recognised the need to increase the budget for 2024 and expand the number of recipients. The organisation aims to include more members in the MCSF in the coming years.

Additionally, Samro reports a notable increase in the number of female applicants for the MCSF for the year 2023. Recent data indicates a promising surge in female participation, with 36% of applicants being female, compared to 17% in the previous year, reflecting a notable 19% increase. While acknowledging this progress, Samro recognises the importance of encouraging more female members to apply for the fund to further enhance inclusivity.

The MCSF aims to contribute towards the creation of new original musical works that have not yet been published, performed publicly or broadcasted. This includes new original compositions or the completion of unpublished musical works such as EPs, albums, videos, or music scores. The MCSF presents an opportunity to assist Full and Associate Members of Samro who are authors and composers in re-establishing their presence in the dynamic music industry landscape by consistently producing new musical compositions.

Furthermore, Samro has noted that the majority of applicants for the MCSF are from the Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal regions. Consequently, the organisation is extending its outreach to members from other provinces, encouraging them to submit their applications. This initiative aligns with Samro's commitment to supporting a diverse array of members and ensuring equitable opportunities for all members nationwide.

Full and associate members of Samro can now apply for the 2024 MCSF grants. These members are categorised as earning members who satisfy the eligibility criteria to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Full and Associate Members enjoy various benefits, including access to the Samro Retirement Annuity Fund (SRAF) and the Funeral Benefit.

Applications will be assessed on merit by a committee of music industry professionals, considering factors such as the originality of the work, the potential of the final product succeeding and the feasibility of the proposed work plan.

The adjudication committee’s decisions will be final. The application deadline is 15 March 2024. Late proposals will not be accepted.

For more, go to www.samro.org.za.