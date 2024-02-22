Industries

    Lineup revealed for Ratanga Park Sunset Concerts

    22 Feb 2024
    The Ratanga Park Sunset Concerts at Century City will be held once a month at the newly transformed Ratanga Park, with the first concert on Sunday, 25 February 2024 featuring the Sama award-winning Afrikaans Alternative band, Die Heuwels Fantasties, and opening act, the popular Cape Flats rapper, Jitsvinger. Fun-loving music enthusiasts can look forward to a picnic-style music experience with the iconic scenic backdrops.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Now also added to the Ratanga Park Sunset Concerts lineup are Majozi on Sunday, 17 March and Emo Adams on Sunday 14 April. Tickets for these two concerts open on 25 February.

    The Ratanga Park Sunset Concerts offers a perfect oasis for a summer evening outing, where families and friends can picnic and listening to contemporary music by top bands as the sun sets with the beautiful backdrop of Table Mountain.

    CEO of Century City Property Owners’ Association, Chris Blackshaw, says: “Ratanga Park is the most recent and significant addition to the Century City urban landscape. This vibrant urban park is at the centre of the redevelopment of the old Ratanga Junction Theme Park site, and it has been specifically designed and landscaped with a banked grassed amphitheatre which overlooks a large water body and has magnificent views of Table Mountain. We are very excited to be opening this new outdoor venue with a brand- new concert series - Sunset Concerts in Ratanga Park. We are looking forward to welcoming concert goers to the performance by Die Heuwels Fantasties on 25 February and sharing this hidden gem with everyone in Cape Town.”

    Ratanga Park: Century City's new mixed-use node for astute property investors
    Rabie Property Group  2 days

    Die Heuwels Fantasties, one of Cape Town`s most successful Afrikaans music groups, will be performing at the inaugural concert. Their polished, high-energy performances which include several radio hit songs have made them one of the most sought-after bands in South Africa over the past decade and a half.

    Vocalist Pierre Greeff says: “2024 marks our 15th year as Die Heuwels Fantasties. We are ready to bring you some of the best familiar tunes in our repertoire, as well as a couple of new tracks that were released over the past few months. We cannot wait! Hope to see you there!”

    The multi award- winning Cape Flats rapper and composer, Jitsvinger, will be bringing his vivid wordplay and boom-rap-drenched Afrikaans music to the stage, including music from all his hits including sparks from his latest album that will be dropping soon.

    The Sunset Concerts are picnic-style events, suitable for the whole family. Gates open at 4pm and the concert starts at 5pm. Guests may bring their own picnics, but no alcoholic beverages and glass bottles are permitted. There will be soft drinks, wine and beer for sale at the concert, as well as food offerings from local food trucks. Concertgoers are also requested not to bring tables, chairs and gazebos, since these interfere with the sight lines of other patrons.

    Tickets are available at Quicket

